10 new cases of COVID-19 announced in Nova Scotia Sunday

Ten new cases of COVID-19 are announced in Nova Scotia today (Sunday, Nov. 29); all are in the Central Zone*. There are 125 known active cases in the province; no one is in hospital with the disease.

The Nova Scotia Health Authority lab conducted 2,254 tests yesterday. Another 540 tests were conducted at the rapid pop-up testing site in Dartmouth, and one person at the pop-up test was identified as positive; that 1 positive is not included among the 10 above, and the person who tested positive was directed to get a standard test.

Here is the graph of daily new cases and the seven-day rolling average for the second wave in Nova Scotia:

And here is the active daily caseload for the duration of the pandemic:

Public Health hasn’t yet sent out new advisories of potential COVID exposures today, but when it does, I will update the potential advisories map:

* Public Health initially incorrectly stated the geographic distribution of the new cases; this post has been updated to reflect the correction.

