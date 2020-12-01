10 new cases of COVID-19 announced in Nova Scotia on Tuesday

The Halifax Examiner is providing all COVID-19 coverage for free. Please help us continue this coverage by subscribing.

Ten new case of COVID -19 were announced in Nova Scotia today (Tuesday). All are in the Central Zone. There are now 142 known active cases in the province. No one is currently in hospital with the disease.

The Nova Scotia Health Authority labs conducted a record 4,138 tests yesterday, which is a positivity rate of about 0.24%.

Additionally, there were 275 tests conducted at the rapid-testing pop-up site in Halifax and 585 in the pop-up site in Wolfville, and there were no positives at either site. Since they began, there have been 21 positive test results at the pop-up sites, said Dr. Robert Strang, the province’s chief medical officer of health; Strang didn’t have complete figures, but said that so far two of the people who tested positive at the rapid testing site went on to test negative when retested with the PCR tests at the Health Authority labs.

Strang said the restrictions put in place last week will stay in effect until at least Dec. 9, but they will be evaluated as that date approaches.

Of particular concern, Strang said, is that contact tracing has shown that the people who have tested positive in the second wave of the disease have had on average eight close contacts. In comparison, in the first wave, the average number of close contacts was three.

Here is the graph of number of new daily cases and the seven-day rolling average, for the second wave:

And here is the chart of the daily number of active cases for the duration of the pandemic:

I’ve updated the possible exposure map to remove a handful of locations for which the advisories have expired. I think it likely that some new sites will be added this evening (at which time I’ll update it again):

