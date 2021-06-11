1 new death, 8 new cases of COVID-19 announced in Nova Scotia on Friday, June 11

The Halifax Examiner is providing all COVID-19 coverage for free. Please help us continue this coverage by subscribing.

A man in his 50s has died in Nova Scotia from COVID-19. He lived in Nova Scotia Health’s Central Zone; he is the 89th Nova Scotian to die from the disease and the 23rd since April 1.

Additionally, Nova Scotia has announced just eight new cases of COVID-19 today (Friday, June 11). This is the first single-digit day since April 19, when there were nine new cases.

Of today’s new cases, six are in Nova Scotia Health’s Central Zone — three are close contacts of previously reported cases, two are related to travel, and one is under investigation.

Two of today’s new cases are in the Eastern Zone, and both are close contacts.

There are now 143 known active cases in the province, one fewer than at the peak of the second wave on December 1. Ten people are in hospital with the disease, six of whom are in ICU.

Click here to see Nova Scotia’s reopening plan.

Here are the daily new case numbers and the seven-day rolling averages (today at 13.9) since March 28, the last day Nova Scotia had zero new daily cases:

Here is the graph of daily new case numbers from the start of the pandemic in March 2020:

Here is the active caseload since March 28:

And here is the active caseload from the start of the pandemic in March 2020:

Vaccination

Yesterday,14,775 doses of vaccine were administered. As of end of day yesterday, 678,615 doses of vaccine have been administered, including 47,930 second doses; 64.9% of the entire population has received at least one dose of vaccine.

The following graph charts the province’s weekly progress (as recorded on Fridays) towards meeting the goals for each stage of the reopening:

From March 15 to June 8 there were 4,009 cases of COVID. Of those:

• 25 (0.6%) were fully vaccinated

• 206 (5.1%) were partially vaccinated

• 3,778 (94.2%) were unvaccinated

Over that period, 247 people were hospitalized. Of those:

• 2 (0.8%) were fully vaccinated

• 26 (10.5%) were partially vaccinated

• 219 (88.7%) were unvaccinated

And of the 22 people who died over that period:

• 1 (4.5%) was fully vaccinated

• 2 (9.1%) were partially vaccinated

• 19 (86.4%) were unvaccinated

People 12 years old and older can book a vaccination appointment here.

People in rural areas who need transportation to a vaccine clinic should contact Rural Rides, which will get you there and back home for just $5. You need to book the ride 24 hours ahead of time.

Demographics

The active cases across the province are distributed as follows:

Central Zone

• 59 in the Halifax Peninsula/Chebucto Community Health Network

• 21 in the Dartmouth/Southeastern Community Health Network

• 6 in the Bedford/Sackville Community Health Network

• 0 in the Eastern Shore/Musquodoboit Community Health Network

• 0 in the West Hants Community Health Network

• 4 not assigned to a Community Health Network

Total: 90

Eastern Zone

• 39 in the Cape Breton Community Health Network

• 1 in the Inverness, Victoria & Richmond Community Health Network

• 1 in the Antigonish & Guysborough Community Health Network

Total: 41

Northern Zone

• 4 in the Colchester/East Hants Community Health Network

• 3 in the Pictou Community Health Network

• 1 in the Cumberland Community Health Network

Total: 8

Western Zone

• 2 in the Annapolis and Kings Community Health Network

• 2 in the Lunenburg & Queens Community Health Network

• 0 in the Yarmouth, Shelburne & Digby Community Health Network

Total: 4

Testing

Nova Scotia Health labs completed 4,918 PCR tests yesterday. Additionally, between June 4 and June 10, 15,734 antigen tests were administered at the rapid-testing pop-up sites in Sydney, Bridgewater, Dartmouth, and Halifax.

You do not need a health card to get tested.

Pop-up testing (antigen testing) is for asymptomatic people over 16 who have not been to the potential COVID exposure sites (see map below); results usually within 20 minutes. Pop-up testing has been scheduled for the following sites:

Thursday

Alderney Gate Public Library, noon-7pm

Halifax Central Library, noon-7pm

Halifax Convention Centre, 2-9pm

Centennial Arena, noon-7pm

Cineplex Cinemas, Bridgewater, noon-7pm

Centre 200 (Sydney), 3pm-7pm Friday

Alderney Gate Public Library, noon-7pm

Halifax Central Library, noon-7pm

Halifax Convention Centre, 2-9pm

Centennial Arena, noon-7pm

Cineplex Cinemas, Bridgewater, noon-7pm

Centre 200 (Sydney), 3pm-7pm

You can volunteer to work at the pop-up testing sites here or here. No medical experience is necessary.

You can also get PCR testing at the Nova Scotia Health labs by going here. Appointments can be made for the IWK, or for various locations in each of the health zones (appointments may not be available at each site).

Potential exposure advisories

Public Health only issues potential exposure advisories when they think they may not have been able to contact all close contacts at that locale. The large majority of potential exposure sites never make it onto a public advisory.

The following potential COVID exposure advisories were issued last night:

Anyone who worked at or visited the following locations on the specified dates and times should visit covid-self-assessment.novascotia.ca/ to book a COVID-19 test, regardless of whether or not they have symptoms. You can also call 811 if you don’t have online access, or if you have other symptoms that concern you. For the following locations, if you do not have any symptoms of COVID-19 you do not need to self-isolate while you wait for your test result. If you have symptoms of COVID-19 you are required to self-isolate while you wait for your test result, as are the other members of your household. • Sobeys (3650 Hammonds Plains Road, Upper Tantallon) on May 31 between 7:30 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including June 14. • Sobeys (612 Main Street, Dartmouth) on:

o June 1 between 7:30 p.m. and 10:00 p.m.

o June 2 between 7:30 p.m. and 10:00 p.m.

It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named dates may develop symptoms up to, and including June 16. • Tommy Hilfiger – Dartmouth Crossing (102 Hector Gate, Dartmouth) on June 2 between 1:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including June 16. • Winners – Halifax Shopping Centre (6970 Mumford Road, Halifax) on June 4 between 1:00 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including June 18. • Atlantic Superstore (1075 Barrington Street, Halifax) on June 7 between 5:30 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including June 21. • Lawtons – Scotia Square (5201 Duke Street, Halifax) on June 8 between 4:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including June 22. • Salvation Army (3667 Strawberry Hill Street, Halifax) on June 9 between 2:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including June 23. Regardless of whether or not you have COVID-19 symptoms, any passengers who were on the following transit routes for at least 15 minutes on the named dates and times are required to self-isolate while waiting for their test result. If you get a negative result, you do not need to keep self-isolating, however, you are asked to get retested 6-8 and 12-14 days after this exposure. If you get a positive result, you will be contacted by Public Health about what to do next. • Halifax Transit Route #09B (Herring Cove), which runs from Scotia Square to Herring Cove, on June 4 between 1:00 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, June 18. • Halifax Transit Route #001 (Spring Garden), which runs from Mumford Terminal to Bridge Terminal, on June 4 between 2:30 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, June 18. • Halifax Transit Route #007 (Robie), which runs in a loop from the northern end of Novalea Drive through downtown to South Street and back on Robie Street, on June 4 between 2:30 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, June 18. • Halifax Transit Route #010 (Dalhousie), which runs from Dalhousie University to Main Street in Dartmouth, on June 4 between 5:30 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, June 18. • Halifax Transit Route #010 (Dalhousie), which runs from Dalhousie University to Main Street in Dartmouth, on June 8 between 5:30 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, June 22. • Halifax Transit Route #014 (Leiblin Park), which runs from Scotia Square to the top of Leiblin Drive, on June 8 between 8:00 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, June 22.

I’ve collected all the active advisories for potential COVID exposures on bus routes and flights here.

The updated potential COVID exposure advisory map is below; you can zoom in and click on the coronavirus icons to get information about each site.

