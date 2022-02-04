1 new COVID death, 99 hospitalized, 594 new cases in Nova Scotia on Feb. 4; weekly recap

Jump to sections in this article:
Another Nova Scotian has died from COVID-19 — a man in his 70s who lived in Nova Scotia Health’s Western Zone. He is the 158th Nova Scotian to die from COVID, the 48th to die since Dec. 3, and the 15th this week.
There are now 99 people in hospital who were admitted because of COVID symptoms, 15 of whom are in ICU. Those 99 range in age from 2 to 95 years old, and their average age is 66.
Additionally, there are:
• 126 people admitted to hospital for other reasons but who tested positive for COVID during the admissions screening or who were admitted for COVID but no longer require specialized care
• 139 people in hospital who contracted COVID in the hospital outbreaks
The 99 people now hospitalized because of COVID have the following vaccination status:
• 25 (25.3%) have had 3 doses
• 44 (44.4%) have had 2 doses but not 3
• 1 (1.0%) has had 1 dose only
• 29 (29.3%) are unvaccinated
Note that only 8.6% of the population is unvaccinated
My very rough calculation of the rate by vaccination status of those hospitalized (based on numbers of the population in each category two weeks ago) is as follows:
• (25) a rate of 7.6 per 100K with 3 doses
• (44) a rate of 9.3 per 100K with 2 doses (but not 3)
• (1) a rate of 1.4 per 100K with 1 dose only
• (29) a rate of 29.1 per 100k unvaccinated
Additionally, the province announced 594 new cases of COVID-19 today. The new cases are people who received a positive PCR test result from a Nova Scotia Health lab; it does not include people who tested positive using a take-home rapid (antigen) test.
By Nova Scotia Health zone, the new cases break down as:
• 245 Central
• 116 Eastern
• 104 Northern
• 129 Western
Based on PCR testing, Public Health estimates that there are 3,769 active cases in the province; the actual number is undoubtedly much higher.
The graph above shows the number of weekly cases (green, left axis) and weekly deaths (red, right axis).
The graph above shows the number of weekly cases (green, left axis) and the number hospitalized on Fridays (orange, right axis) for the duration of the pandemic.
Hospital outbreaks
There are new cases at three ongoing hospital outbreaks:
• Aberdeen Hospital in New Glasgow — 5 new for a total of fewer than 10
• Valley Regional Hospital in Kentville — 1 new for a total of fewer than 5
• Halifax Infirmary — 1 new for a total of ewer than 10
Long-term care outbreak
There are also two new outbreaks at long-term care facilities:
• Nakile Home for Special Care in Glenwood — 6 staff
• Mountain Lea Lodge in Bridgetown — 3 staff
Vaccination
Yesterday, 9,559 doses of vaccine were administered:
• 460 first doses
• 1,799 second doses
• 7,300 third doses
In total, 2,145,666 doses have been administered:
• 877,312 first doses
• 809,686 second doses
• 458,668 third doses
By end of day yesterday, 91.4% of the population have received at least 1 dose of vaccine:
• 7.0% with 1 dose only
• 37.0% with 2 doses but not 3
• 47.4% with 3 doses
• 8.6% unvaccinated
The graph above shows the vaccination progress as captured on Fridays through the pandemic. The yellow line is people with at least one dose of vaccine The blue line is people with only one dose. The green line is people with two doses but not three. The grey line is people with three doses. The red line is 80% of the population.
Appointments for boosters are now open to people 18 and over for whom 168 days have passed since their second shot.
Vaccination appointments for people 5 years of age and older can be booked here.
People in rural areas who need transportation to a vaccination appointment should contact Rural Rides, which will get you there and back home for just $5. You need to book the ride 24 hours ahead of time.
There are many drop-in Pfizer vaccine clinics scheduled, starting next week, several for kids five years old and older.
Testing
Nova Scotia Health labs completed 3,204 PCR tests yesterday, with a positivity rate of 18.5%.
If you test positive with a rapid (antigen) test, you are assumed to definitely have COVID, and you and your household are to self-isolate as required.
Pop-up testing has been scheduled for the following sites:
Saturday
Halifax Central Library, 11am-6pm
Alderney Gate, 10am-2pm
Glace Bay Legion, 11am-3pm
Sunday
Halifax Central Library, 11am-6pm
Alderney Gate, 10am-2pm
New Waterford Knights of Columbus (KOC) Hall, 11am-3pm
You can volunteer to work at the pop-up testing sites here or here. No medical experience is necessary.
