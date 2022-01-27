1 new COVID death, 93 hospitalizations, 366 new cases in Nova Scotia on Jan. 27

Jump to sections in this article:

Overview

Vaccination

Testing

One more person has died from COVID-19 in Nova Scotia. The deceased is a woman in her 70s who lived in Nova Scotia Health’s Central Zone. She is the 142nd Nova Scotian to die from COVID, and the 32nd to die since Dec. 3.

There are now now 93 people in hospital who were admitted because of COVID symptoms and who are still in COVID units, 15 of whom are in ICU. Those 93 range in age from 6 to 100 years old, and the average age is 67.

Additionally, there are:

• 107 people admitted to hospital for other reasons but who tested positive for COVID during the admissions screening or who were admitted for COVID but no longer require specialized care

• 127 people in hospital who contracted COVID in the hospital outbreaks

The 91 people now hospitalized because of COVID have the following vaccination status:

• 19 (20.4%) have had 3 doses

• 55 (59.1%) have had 2 doses

• 1 (1.1%) has had 1 dose

• 18 (19.4%) are unvaccinated

Note that only 9.0% of the population is unvaccinated

Additionally, the province announced 366 new cases of COVID-19 today. The new cases are people who received a positive PCR test result from a Nova Scotia Health lab; it does not include people who tested positive using a take-home rapid (antigen) test.

By Nova Scotia Health zone, the new cases break down as:

• 155 Central

• 41 Eastern

• 44 Northern

• 126 Western

Based on PCR testing, Public Health estimates that there are 4,276 active cases in the province; the actual number is undoubtedly much higher.

Long-term care outbreaks

There are two new outbreaks at long-term care facilities:

• Ocean View Manor in Eastern Passage — 9 residents

• Harbourview Lodge in Sheet Harbour — 2 residents, 3 staff

Vaccination

Yesterday, 15,641 doses of vaccine were administered:

• 472 first doses

• 485 second doses

• 14,684 third doses

In total, 2,064,132 doses have been administered:

• 874,481 first doses

• 800,286 second doses

• 405,006 third doses

By end of day yesterday, 91.0% of the entire population have received at least one dose of vaccine:

• 7.6% with 1 dose only

• 41.6% with 2 doses but not 3

• 41.8% with 3 doses

• 9.0% unvaccinated

Appointments for boosters are now open to people 30 and over for whom 168 days have passed since their second shot.

Vaccination appointments for people 5 years of age and older can be booked here.

People in rural areas who need transportation to a vaccination appointment should contact Rural Rides, which will get you there and back home for just $5. You need to book the ride 24 hours ahead of time.

There are many drop-in Pfizer vaccine clinics scheduled, several for kids five years old and older.

Testing

Yesterday, Nova Scotia Health labs completed 3,318 PCR tests, with a positivity rate of 11.0%.

If you test positive with a rapid (antigen) test, you are assumed to definitely have COVID, and you and your household are to self-isolate as required.

But take-home rapid testing kits are no longer widely available.

Pop-up testing has been scheduled for the following sites:

Thursday

Halifax Central Library, noon-7pm

Enfield Fire Hall, 11am-3pm

Annapolis Royal Legion, 11am-3pm

Port Hood Fire Hall, 11am-3pm Friday

Halifax Central Library, 11am-6pm

St. Peters Lions Club, 11am-3pm

Chester Basin Fire Dept, 11am-3pm Saturday

Halifax Central Library, noon-7pm

Alderney Gate, 10am-2pm

Glace Bay Legion, 11am-3pm Sunday

Halifax Central Library, noon-7pm

Louisbourg Volunteer Fire Department, 11am-3pm

You can volunteer to work at the pop-up testing sites here or here. No medical experience is necessary.

