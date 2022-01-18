1 new COVID death, 73 hospitalized, 415 new cases reported in Nova Scotia on Jan. 18

Jump to sections in this article:

Another Nova Scotians has died from COVID-19. The deceased is a woman in her 80s who lived in Nova Scotia Health’s Eastern Zone. She is the 122nd Nova Scotia to die from COVID.

There are now now 73 people in hospital who were admitted because of COVID symptoms and are still in COVID units, 15 of whom are in ICU (that’s an increase from yesterday’s count of 10). Those 73 range in age from 0 (one is a child under 5) to 100 years old, and the average age is 68. The average hospital stay is 6.4 days.

Additionally, there are:

• 64 people who were admitted to hospital for other reasons but tested positive for COVID during the admissions screening or who were admitted for COVID but no longer require specialized care

• 112 people in hospital who contracted COVID in the hospital outbreaks

The 73 people now hospitalized because of COVID and still in COVID units have the following vaccination status:

• 10 (13.7%) have had 3 doses

• 43 (58.9%) have had 2 doses but not 3

• 4 (5.5%) have had 1 dose

• 16 (21.9%) are unvaccinated

Note: only 9.4% of the entire population is unvaccinated.

Nova Scotia additionally announced 415 new cases of COVID-19 today. The new cases are people who received a positive PCR test result from a Nova Scotia Health lab; it does not include people who tested positive using a take-home rapid (antigen) test.

By Nova Scotia Health zone, the new cases break down as:

• 233 Central

• 68 Eastern

• 40 Northern

• 74 Western

Based on PCR test results, Public Health estimates that there are 5,511 active cases in the province; the actual number is undoubtedly much higher.

Hospital outbreaks

There are two new hospital outbreaks, at:

• Yarmouth Regional Hospital

• Sutherland Harris Memorial Hospital in Pictou.

Fewer than 10 patients at each facility have tested positive.

There is also a new case at one of the ongoing outbreaks in Northside General Hospital in North Sydney (there are at least three wards in that hospital with outbreaks). There are in total fewer than 10 patients who tested positive in that ward.

Vaccination

Yesterday, 13,262 doses of vaccine were administered:

By end of day yesterday, 90.6% of the population have received at least 1 dose:

• 7.5% with 1 dose only

• 52.7% with 2 doses but not 3

• 30.4% with 3 doses

• 9.4% unvaccinated

Appointment for boosters are open for people 18 and over for whom 168 days have passed since their second shot.

Vaccination appointments for people 5 years of age and older can be booked here.

People in rural areas who need transportation to a vaccination appointment should contact Rural Rides, which will get you there and back home for just $5. You need to book the ride 24 hours ahead of time.

There are many drop-in Pfizer vaccine clinics scheduled, several for kids five years old and older.

Additionally, the province has scheduled several appointment-based vaccination clinics for booster shots.

Testing

Nova Scotia Health labs completed 3,465 PCR tests yesterday, with a positivity rate of 12.0%.

If you test positive with a rapid (antigen) test, you are assumed to definitely have COVID, and you and your household are to self-isolate as required.

But take-home rapid testing kits are no longer widely available.

Pop-up testing has been scheduled for the following sites:

Tuesday

Halifax Central Library, noon-7pm

Alderney Gate, 4-6pm

Brooklyn Civic Centre, 11am-3pm

Chedabucto Lifestyle Centre (Guysborough), 11am-3pm Wednesday

Halifax Central Library, noon-7pm

Alderney Gate, 10am-2pm

Windsor Legion, 11am-3pm

Dr Carson & Marion Murray Community Centre (Springhill), 11am-3pm Thursday

Halifax Central Library, noon-7pm

Enfield Fire Hall, 11am-3pm

Tatamagouche Legion, 11am-3pm

Arichat OLA Parish Hall, 11am-3pm Friday

Halifax Central Library, 11am-6pm

Chester Basin Fire Department, 11am-3pm

Pictou Legion, 11am-3pm

St. Peter’s Lions Club, 11am-3pm

You can volunteer to work at the pop-up testing sites here or here. No medical experience is necessary.

