1 new COVID death, 362 COVID-related hospitalizations, 365 new cases reported in Nova Scotia on Feb. 10

Jump to sections in this article:

Overview

Vaccination

Testing



A woman in her 80s who lived in Nova Scotia Health’s Central Zone has died from COVID-19. She is the 165th Nova Scotian to have died from COVID, and the 55th since Dec. 3.

The province is today reporting a total of 362 people in hospital who either now have COVID or once did have COVID, as follows:

• 90 admitted because of COVID symptoms, 11 of whom are in ICU. Those 90 range in age from 0 to 95 years old, and their average age is 65;

• 129 admitted to hospital for other reasons but who tested positive for COVID during the admissions screening or who were admitted for COVID but no longer require specialized care;

• 143 who contracted COVID in the hospital outbreaks

The vaccination status of the 90 is as follows:

• 24 (26.7%) have had 3 doses

• 34 (37.8%) have had 2 doses but not 3

• 0 (0%) have had 1 dose only

• 32 (35.6%) are unvaccinated

Note that less than 9% of the population is unvaccinated.

Additionally, the province announced 365 new cases of COVID-19 today. The new cases are people who received a positive PCR test result from a Nova Scotia Health lab; it does not include people who tested positive using a take-home rapid (antigen) test.

By Nova Scotia Health zone, the new cases break down as:

• 143 Central

• 64 Eastern

• 49 Northern

• 109 Western

Based only on PCR testing, the Dept. of Health estimates there are 3,306 active cases in the province, but the actual number is much higher.

Hospital outbreaks

There is a new hospital outbreak at Cumberland Regional Health Centre in Amherst. Fewer than five patients have tested positive.

Additionally, there are new cases at two ongoing hospital outbreaks:

• Digby General — 6 new for a total of 14

• Aberdeen Hospital in New Glasgow — 2 new for a total of 10

Long-term care outbreaks

There are also two new long-term care outbreaks:

• Townsview Estates in Truro — 3 residents, 1 staff

• Bay Side Home in Barrington — 4 residents, 5 staff

Vaccination

Yesterday, 5,952 doses of vaccine were administered:

• 232 first doses

• 1,320 second doses

• 4,402 third doses

In total, 2,169,722 doses have been administered:

• 878,324 first doses

• 816,481 second doses

• 474,917 third doses

As of end of day yesterday, 91.5% of the entire population have received at least 1 dose of vaccine:

• 6.3% with 1 dose only

• 36.1% with 2 doses but not 3

• 49.1% with 3 doses

• 8.5% unvaccinated

Appointments for boosters are now open to people 18 and over for whom 168 days have passed since their second shot.

Vaccination appointments for people 5 years of age and older can be booked here.

People in rural areas who need transportation to a vaccination appointment should contact Rural Rides, which will get you there and back home for just $5. You need to book the ride 24 hours ahead of time.

Testing

Nova Scotia Health labs completed 2,913 PCR tests yesterday, with a positivity rate of 12.5%.

If you test positive with a rapid (antigen) test, you are assumed to definitely have COVID, and you and your household are to self-isolate as required.

Pop-up testing has been scheduled for the following sites:

Friday

Halifax Central Library, 11am-6pm

Chester Basin Fire Dept., 11am-3pm

Glace Bay Legion, 11am-3pm Saturday

Halifax Central Library, 11am-6pm

Alderney Gate, 10am-2pm

Cheticamp Seniors’ Hall, 11am-3pm

Brooklyn Civic Centre, 11am-3pm Sunday

Halifax Central Library, 11am-6pm

Arichat OLA Parish Hall, 11am-3pm

Additionally, a “limited number” of rapid tests are now being distributed to libraries. Call your local library to see if they’ve received any.

You can volunteer to work at the pop-up testing sites here or here. No medical experience is necessary.

Subscribe to the Halifax Examiner

The Halifax Examiner is an advertising-free, subscriber-supported news site. Your subscription makes this work possible.

We have many other subscription options available, or drop us a donation. Thanks!