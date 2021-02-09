1 new case of COVID-19 is announced on Tuesday, Feb. 9

The Halifax Examiner is providing all COVID-19 coverage for free. Please help us continue this coverage by subscribing.

One new case of COVID-19 is announced in Nova Scotia today (Tuesday, Feb. 9).

The case is in Nova Scotia Health’s Central Zone; it is related to travel outside Atlantic Canada.

There are now nine known active cases in the province. One person is in hospital with the disease, and that person is in ICU.

The active cases are distributed as follows:

• 4 in the Halifax Peninsula / Chebucto Community Health Network in the Central Zone

• 2 in the Dartmouth/ Southeastern Community Health Network in the Central Zone

• 1 in the Annapolis and Kings Community Health Network in the Western Zone

• 1 in the Cape Breton Community Health Network in the Eastern Zone

Yes, that only adds up to eight; I don’t know where the ninth case is.

Nova Scotia Health labs conducted 1,741 tests yesterday.

As of end of day yesterday, 18,826 doses of vaccine have been administered, and of those 5,642 have been second doses.

Here are the new daily cases and seven-day rolling average (today at 0.7) since the start of the second wave (Oct. 1):

And here is the active caseload for the second wave:

The Halifax Examiner is an advertising-free, subscriber-supported news site. Your subscription makes this work possible; please subscribe.

Some people have asked that we additionally allow for one-time donations from readers, so we’ve created that opportunity, via the PayPal button below. We also accept e-transfers, cheques, and donations with your credit card; please contact iris “at” halifaxexaminer “dot” ca for details.

Thank you!