1 new case of COVID-19 is announced in Nova Scotia on Friday, Jan. 29

The Halifax Examiner is providing all COVID-19 coverage for free. Please help us continue this coverage by subscribing.

One new cases of COVID-19 is announced in Nova Scotia today (Friday, Jan. 27).

There are now 9 known active cases in the province. One person is in hospital with the disease, although not in ICU.

The active cases are distributed as follows:

• 4 in the Halifax Peninsula / Chebucto Community Health Network in the Central Zone

• 1 in the Colchester / East Hants Community Health Network in the Northern Zone

• 1 in the Pictou Community Health Network in the Northern Zone

• 1 in the Cape Breton Community Health Network in the Eastern Zone

• 2 in the Inverness, Victoria & Richmond Community Health Network in the Eastern Zone

Nova Scotia Health labs conducted 1,588 tests yesterday.

As of end of day yesterday, a total of 14,589 doses of vaccine have been administered, and of those, 2,714 were second doses.

Here are the new daily cases and seven-day rolling average since the start of the second wave (Oct. 1):

And here is the active caseload for the second wave:

Here is the updated possible exposure map:

The Halifax Examiner is an advertising-free, subscriber-supported news site. Your subscription makes this work possible; please subscribe.

Some people have asked that we additionally allow for one-time donations from readers, so we’ve created that opportunity, via the PayPal button below. We also accept e-transfers, cheques, and donations with your credit card; please contact iris “at” halifaxexaminer “dot” ca for details.

Thank you!