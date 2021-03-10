1 new case of COVID-19 announced on Wednesday, March 10, and over 2300 people were vaccinated yesterday

One new case of COVID-19 is announced in Nova Scotia today (Wednesday, March 10).

The case is in Nova Scotia Health’s Western Zone, and is related to travel outside of Atlantic Canada

There are 24 known active cases in the province. Two people are in hospital with the disease, one of whom is in ICU.

The active cases are distributed as follows:

• 4 in the Halifax Peninsula / Chebucto Community Health Network in the Central Zone

• 1 in the Dartmouth/ Southeastern Community Health Network in the Central Zone

• 8 in the Bedford/Sackville Community Health Network in the Central Zone

• 1 in the Cape Breton Community Health Network in the Eastern Zone

• 1 in the Inverness, Victoria & Richmond Community Health Network in the Eastern Zone

• 2 in the Cumberland Community Health Network in the Northern Zone

• 1 in the Colchester/East Hants Community Health Network in the Northern Zone

• 4 in the Annapolis and Kings Community Health Network in the Western Zone

Two cases aren’t ascribed to a community health network.

Nova Scotia Health labs completed 2,382 tests yesterday.

Pop-up testing has been scheduled for the following locations:

Thursday: St. Margaret’s Centre, Upper Tantallon, 11am-6pm

Friday: St. Margaret’s Centre, Upper Tantallon, noon-7:30m

Saturday: Elmsdale Fire Department, 11:30am to 5:30pm

Sunday: Elmsdale Fire Department, 9:30am to 3:30pm

You can additionally get tested at the Nova Scotia Health labs by going here.

As of end of day yesterday, 42,556 of doses of vaccination have been administered — 27,470 first doses and 15,086 second doses. Compared to previous days, that’s an enormous increase in vaccinations — over 2300, compared to about 500 or 600 on previous days.

Here are the new daily cases and seven-day rolling average (today at 3.0) since the start of the second wave (Oct. 1):

And here is the active caseload for the second wave:

The Halifax Examiner is an advertising-free, subscriber-supported news site. Your subscription makes this work possible; please subscribe.

Some people have asked that we additionally allow for one-time donations from readers, so we’ve created that opportunity, via the PayPal button below. We also accept e-transfers, cheques, and donations with your credit card; please contact iris “at” halifaxexaminer “dot” ca for details.

Thank you!