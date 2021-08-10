1 new case of COVID-19 announced on Tuesday, August 10

The Halifax Examiner is providing all COVID-19 coverage for free. Please help us continue this coverage by subscribing.
Jump to sections in this article:
Overview
Vaccination
Demographics
Testing
Potential exposure advisories
Nova Scotia announced one new case of COVID-19 today, Tuesday, August 10. The new case is in Nova Scotia Health’s Central Zone, and is related to travel. It is a woman aged 20-39.
The vaccination status of new cases is announced on Fridays.
There are now 17 known active cases in the province. One person is in hospital with the disease, and that person is in ICU.
Vaccination
Yesterday, 2,514 doses of vaccine were administered; of those, 1,951 were second doses. So far, a total of 1,397,515 doses of vaccine have been administered, of which 652,086 were second doses. As of end of day yesterday, 76.7% of the entire population have received at least one dose of vaccine, and 67.1% has received two doses.
Of those eligible to be vaccinated (those 12 years old and older), 87.0% have received at least one dose, while 76.1% have received two doses. That’s a rough estimate on my part, using my best guestimate of population age cohorts.
I’ve been saying for some time that we should expect that the percentage of new cases that are so-called “breakthrough” cases — fully vaccinated people testing positive — will increase. This article provides a good explanation for that.
The following drop-in, no-appointment-necessary vaccination clinics have been scheduled:
Dartmouth General Drive-Thru Community Vaccine Clinic (Pfizer 12+)
7 Mount Hope Avenue (behind Dartmouth General Hospital)
Open daily from 9am-5pm
Dartmouth Community Immunization Clinic (Pfizer 12+)
39 Mic Mac Blvd, Dartmouth (next to Chapters)
Open daily from 9am-6pm
Halifax Forum Community Clinic (Pfizer 12+)
6210 Young St, Halifax Forum Multipurpose Centre
Open daily from 9am-6pm
IWK COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic (Pfizer 12+)
5980 University Ave, Halifax
Monday to Friday, 8am-4pm
St. Francis Xavier (Pfizer 12+)
Mackay Room, Bloomfield Centre (3rd floor)
Monday to Friday from 9am-5pm
Cape Breton University (Pfizer 12+)
Canada Games Complex
Monday to Friday from 9am-5pm
New Minas Community Clinic (Pfizer 12+)
New Minas Baptist Church, 9453 Commercial Street
August 9-13, 10am-3pm
Wolfville Drive-thru Vaccine Clinic (Moderna 18+)
504 Main Street, Wolfville – Acadia Festival Theatre (parking lot)
Open daily from 9am-4pm
Bridgewater Community Clinic (Pfizer 12+)</strong
NSCC Lunenburg Campus, 75 High Street, Bridgewater
August 9-13, 10am-3pm
Amherst Centre Mall Community Clinic (Pfizer 12+)
Unit 205, 142 Albion St.
Open daily from 9am-5pm
Yarmouth Community Clinic (Pfizer 12+)
NSCC Burridge Campus, 371 Pleasant Street
August 9-13, 10am-3pm
Amherst Centre Mall Community Clinic (Pfizer 12+)
Unit 205, 142 Albion St.
Open daily, 9am-5pm
Hants North Rural High School (Pfizer 12+)
4369 Hwy. 236, Kennetcook
Wednesday, August 11, 10am-4pm
NSCC Truro Campus Community Clinic (Pfizer 12+)
36 Arthur St – McCarthy Hall
Open daily from 9am-5pm
Rath Eastlink Community Centre (Drive-thru)
East side parking lot
625 Abenaki Rd., Truro
August 9-13, 10am-3:30pm
Scotsburn Elementary School
4100 Scotsburn Road
Thursday, August 12 from 10am-4pm
The vaccination clinics will close on August 15.
People 12 years old and older can also book a vaccination appointment here.
People in rural areas who need transportation to a vaccine clinic should contact Rural Rides, which will get you there and back home for just $5. You need to book the ride 24 hours ahead of time.
Demographics
The active cases across the province are distributed as follows:
Central Zone
• 6 in the Halifax Peninsula/Chebucto Community Health Network
• 2 in the Dartmouth/Southeastern Community Health Network
• 3 in the Bedford/Sackville Community Health Network
• 0 in the Eastern Shore/Musquodoboit Community Health Network
• 0 in the West Hants Community Health Network
• 1 not attributed to a Community Health Network
Total: 12
Eastern Zone
• 0 in the Cape Breton Community Health Network
• 0 in the Inverness, Victoria & Richmond Community Health Network
• 0 in the Antigonish & Guysborough Community Health Network
Total: 0
Northern Zone
• 0 in the Colchester/East Hants Community Health Network
• 2 in the Pictou Community Health Network
• 0 in the Cumberland Community Health Network
Total: 2
Western Zone
• 1 in the Annapolis and Kings Community Health Network
• 0 in the Lunenburg & Queens Community Health Network
• 2 in the Yarmouth, Shelburne & Digby Community Health Network
Total: 3
Testing
Nova Scotia Health labs completed 3,489 PCR tests on Friday, 2,430 on Saturday, and 1,673 on Sunday. This does not include the antigen testing administered at the pop-up testing sites.
You do not need a health card to get tested.
Pop-up testing (antigen testing) is for asymptomatic people over 16 who have not been to the potential COVID exposure sites (see map below); results usually within 20 minutes. Pop-up testing has been scheduled for the following sites:
Tuesday
Halifax Convention Centre, noon-7pm
Cole Harbour Legion, 11:30am-7pm
Halifax Common/Pavillion (Mobile Pop Up), noon-6:30pm
Wednesday
Halifax Convention Centre, noon-7pm
Centennial Arena, 3-8pm
Alderney Gate, 11:30am-2pm
Cole Harbour Legion, 11:30am-7pm
Chester Middle Area School, 8am-2:30pm
Thursday
Halifax Convention Centre, noon-7pm
Halifax Pride Festival, 5565 Sackville St, 8-10pm
Centennial Arena, 3-8pm
Alderney Gate, 11:30am-2pm
Dartmouth Summer Sunshine Concert Series, 6-8pm
Cole Harbour Legion, 11:30am-7pm
Chester Middle Area School, 8am-2:30pm
Making Waves Concert (Steelman’s Memorial Field, Sydney), 6-9pm
You can volunteer to work at the pop-up testing sites here or here. No medical experience is necessary.
You can also get PCR testing at the Nova Scotia Health labs by going here. Appointments can be made for the IWK, or for various locations in each of the health zones (appointments may not be available at each site).
Potential exposure advisories
Nova Scotia Health issued the following potential COVID exposure advisory this afternoon:
Nova Scotia Health Public Health is advising of potential exposure to COVID-19 on one Flair flight. In addition to media releases, all potential exposure notifications are listed here: http://www.nshealth.ca/covid-exposures.
High risk exposure
Anyone who was on the following flight in the specified rows and seats are required to follow the isolation and testing instructions in this table as a high risk contact.
- Flair F8827 travelling on August 4 from Montreal (6:05 p.m. EST) to Halifax (8:40 p.m. AST). Passengers in rows 11 to 17, seats C, D, E and F. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus on this flight on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, August 18.
We’ve collected all the active advisories for potential COVID exposures on bus routes and flights here.
The updated potential COVID exposure advisory map is below; you can zoom in and click on the coronavirus icons to get information about each site.
Subscribe to the Halifax Examiner
The Halifax Examiner is an advertising-free, subscriber-supported news site. Your subscription makes this work possible.
We have many other subscription options available, or drop us a donation. Thanks!
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.