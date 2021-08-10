1 new case of COVID-19 announced on Tuesday, August 10

The Halifax Examiner is providing all COVID-19 coverage for free. Please help us continue this coverage by subscribing.

Nova Scotia announced one new case of COVID-19 today, Tuesday, August 10. The new case is in Nova Scotia Health’s Central Zone, and is related to travel. It is a woman aged 20-39.

The vaccination status of new cases is announced on Fridays.

There are now 17 known active cases in the province. One person is in hospital with the disease, and that person is in ICU.

Vaccination

Yesterday, 2,514 doses of vaccine were administered; of those, 1,951 were second doses. So far, a total of 1,397,515 doses of vaccine have been administered, of which 652,086 were second doses. As of end of day yesterday, 76.7% of the entire population have received at least one dose of vaccine, and 67.1% has received two doses.

Of those eligible to be vaccinated (those 12 years old and older), 87.0% have received at least one dose, while 76.1% have received two doses. That’s a rough estimate on my part, using my best guestimate of population age cohorts.

I’ve been saying for some time that we should expect that the percentage of new cases that are so-called “breakthrough” cases — fully vaccinated people testing positive — will increase. This article provides a good explanation for that.

The following drop-in, no-appointment-necessary vaccination clinics have been scheduled:

Dartmouth General Drive-Thru Community Vaccine Clinic (Pfizer 12+)

7 Mount Hope Avenue (behind Dartmouth General Hospital)

Open daily from 9am-5pm

Dartmouth Community Immunization Clinic (Pfizer 12+)

39 Mic Mac Blvd, Dartmouth (next to Chapters)

Open daily from 9am-6pm

Halifax Forum Community Clinic (Pfizer 12+)

6210 Young St, Halifax Forum Multipurpose Centre

Open daily from 9am-6pm

IWK COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic (Pfizer 12+)

5980 University Ave, Halifax

Monday to Friday, 8am-4pm

St. Francis Xavier (Pfizer 12+)

Mackay Room, Bloomfield Centre (3rd floor)

Monday to Friday from 9am-5pm

Cape Breton University (Pfizer 12+)

Canada Games Complex

Monday to Friday from 9am-5pm

New Minas Community Clinic (Pfizer 12+)

New Minas Baptist Church, 9453 Commercial Street

August 9-13, 10am-3pm

Wolfville Drive-thru Vaccine Clinic (Moderna 18+)

504 Main Street, Wolfville – Acadia Festival Theatre (parking lot)

Open daily from 9am-4pm

Bridgewater Community Clinic (Pfizer 12+)</strong

NSCC Lunenburg Campus, 75 High Street, Bridgewater

August 9-13, 10am-3pm

Yarmouth Community Clinic (Pfizer 12+)

NSCC Burridge Campus, 371 Pleasant Street

August 9-13, 10am-3pm

Hants North Rural High School (Pfizer 12+)

4369 Hwy. 236, Kennetcook

Wednesday, August 11, 10am-4pm

NSCC Truro Campus Community Clinic (Pfizer 12+)

36 Arthur St – McCarthy Hall

Open daily from 9am-5pm

Rath Eastlink Community Centre (Drive-thru)

East side parking lot

625 Abenaki Rd., Truro

August 9-13, 10am-3:30pm

Scotsburn Elementary School

4100 Scotsburn Road

Thursday, August 12 from 10am-4pm

The vaccination clinics will close on August 15.

People 12 years old and older can also book a vaccination appointment here.

People in rural areas who need transportation to a vaccine clinic should contact Rural Rides, which will get you there and back home for just $5. You need to book the ride 24 hours ahead of time.

Demographics

The active cases across the province are distributed as follows:

Central Zone

• 6 in the Halifax Peninsula/Chebucto Community Health Network

• 2 in the Dartmouth/Southeastern Community Health Network

• 3 in the Bedford/Sackville Community Health Network

• 0 in the Eastern Shore/Musquodoboit Community Health Network

• 0 in the West Hants Community Health Network

• 1 not attributed to a Community Health Network

Total: 12

Eastern Zone

• 0 in the Cape Breton Community Health Network

• 0 in the Inverness, Victoria & Richmond Community Health Network

• 0 in the Antigonish & Guysborough Community Health Network

Total: 0

Northern Zone

• 0 in the Colchester/East Hants Community Health Network

• 2 in the Pictou Community Health Network

• 0 in the Cumberland Community Health Network

Total: 2

Western Zone

• 1 in the Annapolis and Kings Community Health Network

• 0 in the Lunenburg & Queens Community Health Network

• 2 in the Yarmouth, Shelburne & Digby Community Health Network

Total: 3

Testing

Nova Scotia Health labs completed 3,489 PCR tests on Friday, 2,430 on Saturday, and 1,673 on Sunday. This does not include the antigen testing administered at the pop-up testing sites.

You do not need a health card to get tested.

Pop-up testing (antigen testing) is for asymptomatic people over 16 who have not been to the potential COVID exposure sites (see map below); results usually within 20 minutes. Pop-up testing has been scheduled for the following sites:

Tuesday

Halifax Convention Centre, noon-7pm

Cole Harbour Legion, 11:30am-7pm

Halifax Common/Pavillion (Mobile Pop Up), noon-6:30pm Wednesday

Halifax Convention Centre, noon-7pm

Centennial Arena, 3-8pm

Alderney Gate, 11:30am-2pm

Cole Harbour Legion, 11:30am-7pm

Chester Middle Area School, 8am-2:30pm Thursday

Halifax Convention Centre, noon-7pm

Halifax Pride Festival, 5565 Sackville St, 8-10pm

Centennial Arena, 3-8pm

Alderney Gate, 11:30am-2pm

Dartmouth Summer Sunshine Concert Series, 6-8pm

Cole Harbour Legion, 11:30am-7pm

Chester Middle Area School, 8am-2:30pm

Making Waves Concert (Steelman’s Memorial Field, Sydney), 6-9pm

You can volunteer to work at the pop-up testing sites here or here. No medical experience is necessary.

You can also get PCR testing at the Nova Scotia Health labs by going here. Appointments can be made for the IWK, or for various locations in each of the health zones (appointments may not be available at each site).

Potential exposure advisories

Nova Scotia Health issued the following potential COVID exposure advisory this afternoon:

Nova Scotia Health Public Health is advising of potential exposure to COVID-19 on one Flair flight. In addition to media releases, all potential exposure notifications are listed here: http://www.nshealth.ca/covid-exposures. High risk exposure Anyone who was on the following flight in the specified rows and seats are required to follow the isolation and testing instructions in this table as a high risk contact. Flair F8827 travelling on August 4 from Montreal (6:05 p.m. EST) to Halifax (8:40 p.m. AST). Passengers in rows 11 to 17, seats C, D, E and F. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus on this flight on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, August 18.

We’ve collected all the active advisories for potential COVID exposures on bus routes and flights here.

The updated potential COVID exposure advisory map is below; you can zoom in and click on the coronavirus icons to get information about each site.

