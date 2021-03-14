1 new case of COVID-19 announced in Nova Scotia on Sunday, March 14

One new case of COVID-19 is announced in Nova Scotia today (Sunday, March 14).

It is in Nova Scotia Health’s Central Zone and is related to travel outside Atlantic Canada; it is a man aged 20-39.

There are 18 known active cases in the province. One person is in hospital with the disease, but not in ICU.

The active cases are distributed as follows:

• 3 in the Halifax Peninsula / Chebucto Community Health Network in the Central Zone

• 1 in the Dartmouth/ Southeastern Community Health Network in the Central Zone

• 6 in the Bedford/Sackville Community Health Network in the Central Zone

• 1 in the Cumberland Community Health Network in the Northern Zone

• 7 in the Annapolis and Kings Community Health Network in the Western Zone

The Department of Health has revised downwards the number of new cases announced Saturday, from five to four.

Nova Scotia Health labs completed 2,456 tests yesterday.

You can get tested at the Nova Scotia Health labs by going here.

Vaccine numbers aren’t published on the weekend.

Here are the new daily cases and seven-day rolling average (today at 1.6) since the start of the second wave (Oct. 1):

And here is the active caseload for the second wave:

The Halifax Examiner is an advertising-free, subscriber-supported news site. Your subscription makes this work possible; please subscribe.

Some people have asked that we additionally allow for one-time donations from readers, so we’ve created that opportunity, via the PayPal button below. We also accept e-transfers, cheques, and donations with your credit card; please contact iris “at” halifaxexaminer “dot” ca for details.

Thank you!