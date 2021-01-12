1 new case of COVID-19 announced in Nova Scotia on Tuesday, Jan. 12

The Halifax Examiner is providing all COVID-19 coverage for free. Please help us continue this coverage by subscribing.

One new case of COVID-19 is announced in Nova Scotia today (Tuesday, Jan. 12). It is in Nova Scotia Health’s Central Zone and is a close contact of a previously reported case.

There are 27 known active cases in the province. No one is in hospital with the disease.

Nova Scotia Health labs conducted 2,408 tests yesterday.

On the vaccination front, as of Jan. 9, 3,831 doses of the vaccine have been administered, and 1,076 people have received their second dose. Nova Scotia has received 13,450 doses of COVID-19 vaccine so far — half of each shipment is reserved for the second dose.

Here are the new daily cases and seven-day rolling average since the start of the second wave (Oct. 1):

And here is the active caseload for the second wave:

Public Health has issued a potential COVID exposure advisory for two businesses in the Truro area:

Out of an abundance of caution and given the current testing capacity available, anyone who worked or visited the following locations on the specified dates and times should immediately visit covid-self-assessment.novascotia.ca/ to book a COVID-19 test, regardless of whether or not they have COVID-19 symptoms. You can also call 811 if you don’t have online access or if you have other symptoms that concern you. If you have symptoms of COVID-19 you are required to self-isolate while you wait for your test result. If you do not have any symptoms of COVID-19 you do not need to self-isolate while you wait for your test result. Foodland (Bible Hill, 241 Pictou Rd, Truro) on Jan. 2 between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Jan. 16.

It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Jan. 16. Sobeys (Fundy Trail Mall, 68 Robie St, Truro) on Jan. 4 between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Jan. 18.

Here is the possible exposure map:

The Halifax Examiner is an advertising-free, subscriber-supported news site. Your subscription makes this work possible; please subscribe.

Some people have asked that we additionally allow for one-time donations from readers, so we’ve created that opportunity, via the PayPal button below. We also accept e-transfers, cheques, and donations with your credit card; please contact iris “at” halifaxexaminer “dot” ca for details.

Thank you!