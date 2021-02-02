1 new case of COVID-19 announced in Nova Scotia on Tuesday, Feb. 2

The Halifax Examiner is providing all COVID-19 coverage for free. Please help us continue this coverage by subscribing.

One new case of COVID-19 is announced in Nova Scotia today (Tuesday, Feb. 2).

The new case is in Nova Scotia Health’s Central Zone and is related to travel outside Atlantic Canada.

There remain 10 known active cases in the province. Two people are in hospital with the disease, one of whom is in ICU.

The active cases are distributed as follows:

• 3 in the Halifax Peninsula / Chebucto Community Health Network in the Central Zone

• 2 in the Dartmouth/ Southeastern Community Health Network in the Central Zone

• 1 in the Bedford/ Sackville Community Health Network in the Central Zone

• 1 in the Cape Breton Community Health Network in the Eastern Zone

• 2 in the Inverness, Victoria & Richmond Community Health Network in the Eastern Zone

• 1 in the Annapolis and Kings Community Health Network in the Western Zone

Nova Scotia Health labs conducted 919 tests yesterday.

So far, Nova Scotia has received 28,850 doses of vaccine, of which 10,974 have been held back for the second dose; 15,165 doses of vaccine have been administered; of those 2,954 were second doses. This week, another 5,950 doses are expected to arrive (last week, no vaccine came).

Here are the new daily cases and seven-day rolling average (today at 1.4) since the start of the second wave (Oct. 1):

And here is the active caseload for the second wave:

Here is the updated possible exposure map:

