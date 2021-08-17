1 new case of COVID-19 announced in Nova Scotia on Tuesday, August 17

The Halifax Examiner is providing all COVID-19 coverage for free. Please help us continue this coverage by subscribing.

Nova Scotia announced one new case of COVID-19 today, Tuesday, August 17.

The new case is in Nova Scotia Health’s Central Zone and is related to ravel related; it is a woman aged 40-59.

There are now 22 known active cases in the province. One person is in hospital with the disease, and that person is in ICU. Three people are considered newly recovered.

Vaccination

Yesterday, 1,644 doses of vaccine were administered; of those, 1,062 were second doses. So far, a total of 1,411,383 doses of vaccine have been administered, of which 662,915 were second doses. As of end of day yesterday, 77.0% of the entire population have received at least one dose of vaccine, and 68.2% has received two doses.

Of those eligible to be vaccinated (those 12 years old and older), 87.3% have received at least one dose, while 77.3% have received two doses. That’s a rough estimate on my part, using my best guestimate of population age cohorts.

The drop-in vaccination clinics have closed.

People 12 years old and older can also book a vaccination appointment here.

People in rural areas who need transportation to a vaccine clinic should contact Rural Rides, which will get you there and back home for just $5. You need to book the ride 24 hours ahead of time.

Demographics

The active cases across the province are distributed as follows:

Central Zone

• 4 in the Halifax Peninsula/Chebucto Community Health Network

• 3 in the Dartmouth/Southeastern Community Health Network

• 5 in the Bedford/Sackville Community Health Network

• 0 in the Eastern Shore/Musquodoboit Community Health Network

• 0 in the West Hants Community Health Network

Total: 12

Eastern Zone

• 3 in the Cape Breton Community Health Network

• 0 in the Inverness, Victoria & Richmond Community Health Network

• 0 in the Antigonish & Guysborough Community Health Network

Total: 3

Northern Zone

• 2 in the Colchester/East Hants Community Health Network

• 0 in the Pictou Community Health Network

• 1 in the Cumberland Community Health Network

Total: 3

Western Zone

• 2 in the Annapolis and Kings Community Health Network

• 0 in the Lunenburg & Queens Community Health Network

• 2 in the Yarmouth, Shelburne & Digby Community Health Network

Total: 4

Testing

Nova Scotia Health labs completed 1,736 PCR tests yesterday. This does not include the antigen testing administered at the pop-up testing sites.

You do not need a health card to get tested.

Pop-up testing (antigen testing) is for asymptomatic people over 16 who have not been to the potential COVID exposure sites (see map below); results usually within 20 minutes. Pop-up testing has been scheduled for the following sites:

Tuesday

Halifax Convention Centre, noon-7pm

Centennial Arena, 3-8pm

Shubie Park, Locks Road (Public Health Mobile Unit), 11am-6:30pm Wednesday

Halifax Convention Centre, noon-7pm

Alderney Gate, 10am-2pm

Centennial Arena, 3-8pm

Chocolate Lake (Public Health Mobile Unit), 11am-6:30pm Thursday

Halifax Convention Centre, noon-7pm

Alderney Gate, 10am-2pm

Dartmouth Summer Sunshine Series, 6-8pm

Centennial Arena, 3-8pm

Halifax Pride Festival, 5565 Sackville St, 3-8pm Friday

Halifax Convention Centre, noon-7pm

Alderney Gate, 10am-2pm

Dartmouth Summer Sunshine Series, 6-8pm

Centennial Arena, 3-8pm

Halifax Pride Festival, 5565 Sackville St, 8-10pm

You can volunteer to work at the pop-up testing sites here or here. No medical experience is necessary.

You can also get PCR testing at the Nova Scotia Health labs by going here. Appointments can be made for the IWK, or for various locations in each of the health zones (appointments may not be available at each site).

Potential exposure advisories

Nova Scotia Health issued the following potential COVID exposure advisory last night:

High risk exposure Anyone who was on the following flight in the specified rows and seats are required to follow the isolation and testing instructions in this table as a high risk contact. WestJet 254 travelling on August 11 from Toronto (9:45 p.m.) to Halifax (12:56 a.m. on August 12). Passengers in rows 4 to 10, seats A, B, C and D. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus on this flight on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, August 26. To book your COVID-19 test visit https://covid-self-assessment.novascotia.ca/en, regardless of whether or not you have COVID-19 symptoms. You can also call 811 if you don’t have online access or if you have other symptoms that concern you.

We’ve collected all the active advisories for potential COVID exposures on bus routes and flights here.

The updated potential COVID exposure advisory map is below; you can zoom in and click on the coronavirus icons to get information about each site.

