1 new case of COVID-19 announced in Nova Scotia on Sunday, Feb. 7

One new case of COVID-19 is announced in Nova Scotia today (Sunday, Feb. 7).

The case is in Nova Scotia Health’s Central Zone, in Dartmouth; it is related to travel outside Atlantic Canada.

There are now eight known active cases in the province. One person is in hospital with the disease, and that person is in ICU.

The active cases are distributed as follows:

• 2 in the Halifax Peninsula / Chebucto Community Health Network in the Central Zone

• 2 in the Dartmouth/ Southeastern Community Health Network in the Central Zone

• 1 in the Bedford/ Sackville Community Health Network in the Central Zone

• 1 in the Annapolis and Kings Community Health Network in the Western Zone

• 1 in the Cape Breton Community Health Network in the Eastern Zone

Nova Scotia Health labs conducted 867 tests yesterday.

Here are the new daily cases and seven-day rolling average (today at 0.6) since the start of the second wave (Oct. 1):

And here is the active caseload for the second wave:

Nova Scotia Health issued the following potential COVID exposure advisory Saturday night:

Out of an abundance of caution and given the current testing capacity available, anyone who worked or visited the following locations on the specified dates and times should immediately visit covid-self-assessment.novascotia.ca/ to book a COVID-19 test, regardless of whether or not they have COVID-19 symptoms. You can also call 811 if you don’t have online access or if you have other symptoms that concern you. If you have symptoms of COVID-19 you are required to self-isolate while you wait for your test result. If you do not have any symptoms of COVID-19 you do not need to self-isolate while you wait for your test result. • Walmart New Minas (9097 Commercial St, New Minas) on Feb. 3 between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Feb. 17.

