1 new case of COVID-19 announced in Nova Scotia on Sunday, Feb. 21

One new cases of COVID-19 is announced in Nova Scotia today (Sunday, Feb. 21).

The case is in Nova Scotia Health’s Eastern Zone and is related to travel outside the province. It is a woman aged 60-79 who lives in the Cape Breton Community Health Network.

There are now 19 known active cases in the province. One person remains in hospital with the disease, and that person is in ICU.

The active cases are distributed as follows:

• 6 in the Halifax Peninsula / Chebucto Community Health Network in the Central Zone

• 3 in the Dartmouth/ Southeastern Community Health Network in the Central Zone

• 2 in the Bedford/Sackville Community Health Network in the Central Zone

• 1 in the Colchester/ East Hants Community Health Network in the Northern Zone

• 2 in the Cape Breton Community Health Network in the Eastern Zone

• 1 in the Inverness, Victoria, and Richmond Community Health Network in the Eastern Zone

• 3 in the Annapolis and Kings Community Health Network in the Western Zone

• 1 in the Yarmouth, Shelburne, and Digby Community Health Network in the Western Zone

Nova Scotia Health labs conducted 1,698 tests yesterday.

Here are the new daily cases and seven-day rolling average (today at 2.3) since the start of the second wave (Oct. 1):

And here is the active caseload for the second wave:

Last night, Public Health issued the following potential COVID exposure advisory:

Nova Scotia Health Public Health is advising of potential exposure to COVID-19 at four locations in the Central Zone. In addition to media releases, all potential exposure notifications are listed here: http://www.nshealth.ca/covid-exposures Anyone who worked at or visited the following locations on the specified dates and times should immediately visit covid-self-assessment.novascotia.ca/ to book a COVID-19 test, regardless of whether or not they have COVID-19 symptoms. You can also call 811 if you don’t have online access or if you have other symptoms that concern you. For the following locations, if you have symptoms of COVID-19 you are required to self-isolate while you wait for your test result. If you do not have any symptoms of COVID-19 you do not need to self-isolate while you wait for your test result. Sobeys (1120 Queen St, Halifax) on Feb. 16 between 12:30 p.m. and 1:50 p.m.It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, March 2.

Dollarama (5657 Spring Garden Rd, Park Lane Mall, Halifax) on Feb. 18 between 2 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, March 4.

Black Market Boutique (1545 Grafton St, Halifax) on Feb. 19 between 10:30 a.m. and 11:40 a.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, March 5.

Pro Skateboards & Snowboards (6451 Quinpool Rd, Halifax) on Feb. 19 between 2:00 p.m. and 3:15 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, March 5.

I’ve updated the potential exposure map:

