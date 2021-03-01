1 new case of COVID-19 announced in Nova Scotia on Monday, March 1

One new cases of COVID-19 is announced in Nova Scotia today (Monday, March 1).

The case is Nova Scotia Health’s Central Zone and is a close contact of a previously announced case. It is a man aged 60-79.

There are now 35 known active cases in the province. Two people are in hospital with the disease, both in ICU.

The active cases are distributed as follows:

• 11 in the Halifax Peninsula / Chebucto Community Health Network in the Central Zone

• 6 in the Dartmouth/ Southeastern Community Health Network in the Central Zone

• 8 in the Bedford/Sackville Community Health Network in the Central Zone

• 4 in the Cape Breton Community Health Network in the Eastern Zone

• 1 in the Inverness, Victoria & Richmond Community Health Network in the Eastern Zone

• 1 in the Cumberland Community Health Network in the Northern Zone

• 3 in the Annapolis and Kings Community Health Network in the Western Zone

One case isn’t ascribed to a community health network.

Nova Scotia Health labs conducted 3,931 tests yesterday.

More pop-up testing has been scheduled for the following sites and times:

• Monday: Halifax Central Library, 10:30am-6pm

• Monday: Halifax Convention Centre, 3:30-9:30pm

• Tuesday: Halifax Central Library, 10:30am-7:30pm

Here are the new daily cases and seven-day rolling average (today at 4.6) since the start of the second wave (Oct. 1):

And here is the active caseload for the second wave:

Here is the updated potential exposure map:

