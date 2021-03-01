1 new case of COVID-19 announced in Nova Scotia on Monday, March 1

One new cases of COVID-19 is announced in Nova Scotia today (Monday, March 1).
The case is Nova Scotia Health’s Central Zone and is a close contact of a previously announced case. It is a man aged 60-79.
There are now 35 known active cases in the province. Two people are in hospital with the disease, both in ICU.
The active cases are distributed as follows:
• 11 in the Halifax Peninsula / Chebucto Community Health Network in the Central Zone
• 6 in the Dartmouth/ Southeastern Community Health Network in the Central Zone
• 8 in the Bedford/Sackville Community Health Network in the Central Zone
• 4 in the Cape Breton Community Health Network in the Eastern Zone
• 1 in the Inverness, Victoria & Richmond Community Health Network in the Eastern Zone
• 1 in the Cumberland Community Health Network in the Northern Zone
• 3 in the Annapolis and Kings Community Health Network in the Western Zone
One case isn’t ascribed to a community health network.
Nova Scotia Health labs conducted 3,931 tests yesterday.
More pop-up testing has been scheduled for the following sites and times:
• Monday: Halifax Central Library, 10:30am-6pm
• Monday: Halifax Convention Centre, 3:30-9:30pm
• Tuesday: Halifax Central Library, 10:30am-7:30pm
Here are the new daily cases and seven-day rolling average (today at 4.6) since the start of the second wave (Oct. 1):
And here is the active caseload for the second wave:
Here is the updated potential exposure map:
