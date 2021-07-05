1 new case of COVID-19 announced in Nova Scotia on Monday, July 5

The Halifax Examiner is providing all COVID-19 coverage for free. Please help us continue this coverage by subscribing.

Jump to sections in this article:

Overview

Vaccination

Demographics

Testing

Potential exposure advisories



Nova Scotia announced one new cases of COVID-19 today (Monday, July 5).

The new cases is in Nova Scotia Health’s Central Zone, and is related to travel.

There are now 45 known active cases in the province; two people are in hospital with the disease, neither of whom is in ICU; nine people are considered newly recovered today.

Click here to see Nova Scotia’s reopening plan.

Here are the daily new case numbers and the seven-day rolling averages (today at 3.7) since March 28:

Here is the active caseload since March 28:

Vaccination

In total, on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, 32,213 doses of vaccine were administered.

As of end of day yesterday, 993,866 doses of vaccine had been administered; of those, 283,691 were seconded doses. So far, 73.1% of the entire population has received at least one dose of vaccine.

In order to reach 75% of the entire population having at least one dose, 18,371 people who are not currently vaccinated at all need to get a first dose.

The vaccination clinic at the Halifax Convention Centre provides walk-in vaccination without appointments for people to receive their first dose of vaccine. That vaccination clinic uses the Moderna vaccine. Hours are noon-8pm, every day except Sunday. A health card is not needed to be vaccinated at this clinic.

People 12 years old and older can book a vaccination appointment here.

People in rural areas who need transportation to a vaccine clinic should contact Rural Rides, which will get you there and back home for just $5. You need to book the ride 24 hours ahead of time.

Demographics

The active cases across the province are distributed as follows:

Central Zone

• 25 in the Halifax Peninsula/Chebucto Community Health Network

• 1 in the Dartmouth/Southeastern Community Health Network

• 4 in the Bedford/Sackville Community Health Network

• 0 in the Eastern Shore/Musquodoboit Community Health Network

• 0 in the West Hants Community Health Network

Total: 30

Eastern Zone

• 14 in the Cape Breton Community Health Network

• 1 in the Inverness, Victoria & Richmond Community Health Network

• 0 in the Antigonish & Guysborough Community Health Network

Total: 15

Northern Zone

• 0 in the Colchester/East Hants Community Health Network

• 0 in the Pictou Community Health Network

• 0 in the Cumberland Community Health Network

Total: 0

Western Zone

• 0 in the Annapolis and Kings Community Health Network

• 0 in the Lunenburg & Queens Community Health Network

• 0 in the Yarmouth, Shelburne & Digby Community Health Network

Total: 0

Testing

Nova Scotia Health labs completed 2,293 PCR tests yesterday. This does not include the antigen test administered at the pop-up testing sites.

You do not need a health card to get tested.

Pop-up testing (antigen testing) is for asymptomatic people over 16 who have not been to the potential COVID exposure sites (see map below); results usually within 20 minutes. Pop-up testing has been scheduled for the following sites:

Monday

Halifax Convention Centre, noon-7pm

Shubenacadie Community Hall, noon-7pm

Costco Bayers Lake (Public Health Mobile Unit), noon-6pm Tuesday

Halifax Convention Centre, noon-7pm

Shubenacadie Community Hall, noon-7pm

Rainbow Haven Beach (Public Health Mobile Unit), noon-5pm

You can volunteer to work at the pop-up testing sites here or here. No medical experience is necessary.

You can also get PCR testing at the Nova Scotia Health labs by going here. Appointments can be made for the IWK, or for various locations in each of the health zones (appointments may not be available at each site).

Potential exposure advisories

Public Health only issues potential exposure advisories when they think they may not have been able to contact all close contacts at that locale. The large majority of potential exposure sites never make it onto a public advisory.

No potential COVID exposure advisories were issued yesterday.

We’ve collected all the active advisories for potential COVID exposures on bus routes and flights here.

The updated potential COVID exposure advisory map is below; you can zoom in and click on the coronavirus icons to get information about each site.

Subscribe to the Halifax Examiner

The Halifax Examiner is an advertising-free, subscriber-supported news site. Your subscription makes this work possible.

We have many other subscription options available, or drop us a donation. Thanks!