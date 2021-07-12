1 new case of COVID-19 announced in Nova Scotia on Monday, July 12

The Halifax Examiner is providing all COVID-19 coverage for free. Please help us continue this coverage by subscribing.

Overview

Vaccination

Demographics

Testing

Potential exposure advisories



Nova Scotia announced one new case of COVID-19 today (Monday, July 12).

The new case is in Nova Scotia Health’s Eastern Zone and is a close contact of a previously announced case.

There are now 37 known active cases in the province; three people are in hospital with the disease, two of whom are in ICU.

Click here to see Nova Scotia’s reopening plan.

Here are the daily new case numbers and the seven-day rolling averages (today at 2.4) since March 28:

Here is the active caseload since March 28:

Vaccination

In total, 32,059 doses of vaccine were administered Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

So far, 1,117,326 doses of vaccine have been administered; of those, 399,579 were second doses. As of end of day yesterday, 73.9% of the entire population has received at least one dose of vaccine.

People 12 years old and older can book a vaccination appointment here.

People in rural areas who need transportation to a vaccine clinic should contact Rural Rides, which will get you there and back home for just $5. You need to book the ride 24 hours ahead of time.

Demographics

The active cases across the province are distributed as follows:

Central Zone

• 16 in the Halifax Peninsula/Chebucto Community Health Network

• 1 in the Dartmouth/Southeastern Community Health Network

• 4 in the Bedford/Sackville Community Health Network

• 0 in the Eastern Shore/Musquodoboit Community Health Network

• 0 in the West Hants Community Health Network

Total: 21

Eastern Zone

• 15 in the Cape Breton Community Health Network

• 1 in the Inverness, Victoria & Richmond Community Health Network

• 0 in the Antigonish & Guysborough Community Health Network

Total: 16

Northern Zone

• 0 in the Colchester/East Hants Community Health Network

• 0 in the Pictou Community Health Network

• 0 in the Cumberland Community Health Network

Total: 0

Western Zone

• 0 in the Annapolis and Kings Community Health Network

• 0 in the Lunenburg & Queens Community Health Network

• 0 in the Yarmouth, Shelburne & Digby Community Health Network

Total: 0

Testing

Nova Scotia Health labs completed 2,959 PCR tests yesterday. This does not include the antigen tests administered at the pop-up testing sites.

You do not need a health card to get tested.

Pop-up testing (antigen testing) is for asymptomatic people over 16 who have not been to the potential COVID exposure sites (see map below); results usually within 20 minutes. Pop-up testing has been scheduled for the following sites:

Monday

Halifax Convention Centre, noon-7pm

Centennial Arena, 3-8pm

Bedford Legion, noon-7pm Tuesday

Centennial Arena, 3-8pm

Bay Landing Restaurant, Lounge and Marina, Prospect Bay, 1-7pm

New Minas Fire Hall (Public Health Mobile Unit), 11am-5:30pm

Mabou Parish Hall (Public Health Mobile Unit), 10:30AM-5:30pm Wednesday

Centennial Arena, 3-8pm

Mount Uniacke Legion, noon-7pm

Annapolis Royal Fire Hall (Public Health Mobile Unit), 11AM-5:30PM

Judique Community Centre (Public Health Mobile Unit), 10:30am-5pm Thursday

Mount Uniacke Legion, 10am-3pm

Cole Harbour Legion, noon-7pm

You can volunteer to work at the pop-up testing sites here or here. No medical experience is necessary.

You can also get PCR testing at the Nova Scotia Health labs by going here. Appointments can be made for the IWK, or for various locations in each of the health zones (appointments may not be available at each site).

Potential exposure advisories

Public Health only issues potential exposure advisories when they think they may not have been able to contact all close contacts at that locale. The large majority of potential exposure sites never make it onto a public advisory.

Nova Scotia Health issued the folllowing potential COVID exposure advisories last night:

Anyone who worked at or visited the following location on the specified date and time should visit covid-self-assessment.novascotia.ca/ to book a COVID-19 test, regardless of whether or not they have symptoms. You can also call 811 if you don’t have online access, or if you have other symptoms that concern you. Low-risk exposures

For the following locations, if you do not have any symptoms of COVID-19 you do not need to self-isolate while you wait for your test result. If you have symptoms of COVID-19 you are required to self-isolate while you wait for your test result. · Walmart (6990 Mumford Road, Halifax) on July 8 between 1:10 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, July 22. · Walmart (220 Chain Lake Drive, Halifax) on July 8 between 2:00 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, July 22. · Blush Hair Studio (751 Herring Cove Road, Halifax) on July 8 between 3:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, July 22. · Costco Vision Center (230 Chain Lake Drive, Halifax) on July 9 between 9 a.m. and 10:00 a.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, July 23. · Costco (230 Chain Lake Drive, Halifax) on July 9 between 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, July 23. Moderate risk exposures

Regardless of whether or not you have COVID-19 symptoms, those present at the following locations on the named dates and times for at least 15 minutes are required to self-isolate while waiting for their test result. If you get a negative result, you do not need to keep self-isolating, however, you are asked to get retested 6-8 days and 12-14 days after this exposure. If you get a positive result, you will be contacted by Public Health about what to do next. If fully or partially vaccinated, please follow the instructions noted in this table for moderate risk contacts. • Halifax Shopping Centre – Food Court (7001 Mumford Rd Unit #722, Halifax) on July 8 between 12:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, July 22. • Swiss Chalet (358 Lacewood Drive, Halifax) on July 9 between 5:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, July 23.

We’ve collected all the active advisories for potential COVID exposures on bus routes and flights here.

The updated potential COVID exposure advisory map is below; you can zoom in and click on the coronavirus icons to get information about each site.

