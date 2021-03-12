1 new case of COVID-19 announced in Nova Scotia on Friday, March 12

One new case of COVID-19 is announced in Nova Scotia today (Friday, March 12). It is a woman or girl 19 or younger who lives in the Antigonish and Guysborough Community Health Network in Nova Scotia Health’s Eastern Zone. The case is under investigation.

There are 17 known active cases in the province. One person is in hospital with the disease, but not in ICU.

The active cases are distributed as follows:

• 2 in the Halifax Peninsula / Chebucto Community Health Network in the Central Zone

• 1 in the Dartmouth/ Southeastern Community Health Network in the Central Zone

• 7 in the Bedford/Sackville Community Health Network in the Central Zone

• 1 in the Antigonish and Guysborough Community Health Network in the Eastern Zone

• 1 in the Cumberland Community Health Network in the Northern Zone

• 4 in the Annapolis and Kings Community Health Network in the Western Zone

One case isn’t ascribed to a community health network.

Nova Scotia Health labs completed 2,681 tests yesterday.

Pop-up testing has been scheduled for the following locations:

Friday: St. Margaret’s Centre, Upper Tantallon, noon-7:30m

Saturday: Elmsdale Fire Department, 11:30am to 5:30pm

Sunday: Elmsdale Fire Department, 9:30am to 3:30pm

You can additionally get tested at the Nova Scotia Health labs by going here.

As of end of day yesterday, 46,891 doses of vaccine have been administered — 31,236 first doses and 15,655 second doses.

Here are the new daily cases and seven-day rolling average (today at 2.1) since the start of the second wave (Oct. 1):

And here is the active caseload for the second wave:

