1 new case of COVID 19 announced in Nova Scotia on Friday, July 9

Jump to sections in this article:

Overview

Vaccination

Demographics

Testing

Potential exposure advisories



Nova Scotia announced one new case of COVID-19 today (Friday, July 9).

The new case is in Nova Scotia Health’s Central Zone and is related to travel.

There are now 39 known active cases in the province; two people are in hospital with the disease, one of whom is in ICU; one person is considered newly recovered today.

Here are the daily new case numbers and the seven-day rolling averages (today at 3.3) since March 28:

Here is the active caseload since March 28:

Vaccination

Yesterday, 22,849 doses of vaccine were administered, a single-day record.

As of end of day yesterday, 1,085,267 doses of vaccine had been administered; of those, 369,412 were second doses. So far, 73.7% of the entire population has received at least one dose of vaccine.

As of today, there are more people who have received two doses than people who have received just one dose.

The graph above shows the progress of vaccination over time, as captured weekly on Fridays. The blue line is people with one dose only; the green line is people with two doses; the yellow line is people with at least one dose, and the orange line represents 75% of the entire population.

From March 15 to July 6, there were 4,176 new cases of COVID. Of those:

• 27 (0.6%) were fully vaccinated

• 225 (5.4%) were partially vaccinated

• 3924 (94%) were unvaccinated

Over the same period, 253 people were hospitalized with the disease. Of those:

• 2 (0.8%) were fully vaccinated

• 27 (10.7%) were partially vaccinated

• 224 (88.5%) were unvaccinated

And, sadly, 26 people died. Of those:

• 1 (3.8%) was fully vaccinated

• 3 (11.5%) were partially vaccinated

• 22 (84.6%) were unvaccinated

For the above stats, “fully vaccinated” means received the second dose and two weeks had passed. “Partially vaccinated” means received one dose and two weeks had passed. “Unvaccinated” means those not in the other categories.

The vaccination clinic at the Halifax Convention Centre is now providing walk-in, no appointment second dose vaccinations for people aged 35 and over; the walk-in clinic continues to provide first doses for all ages without appointments. This vaccination clinic uses the Moderna vaccine. Hours are noon-8pm, every day except Sunday. A health card is not needed to be vaccinated at this clinic.

People 12 years old and older can book a vaccination appointment here.

People in rural areas who need transportation to a vaccine clinic should contact Rural Rides, which will get you there and back home for just $5. You need to book the ride 24 hours ahead of time.

Demographics

The active cases across the province are distributed as follows:

Central Zone

• 18 in the Halifax Peninsula/Chebucto Community Health Network

• 1 in the Dartmouth/Southeastern Community Health Network

• 4 in the Bedford/Sackville Community Health Network

• 0 in the Eastern Shore/Musquodoboit Community Health Network

• 0 in the West Hants Community Health Network

Total: 23

Eastern Zone

• 15 in the Cape Breton Community Health Network

• 1 in the Inverness, Victoria & Richmond Community Health Network

• 0 in the Antigonish & Guysborough Community Health Network

Total: 16

Northern Zone

• 0 in the Colchester/East Hants Community Health Network

• 0 in the Pictou Community Health Network

• 0 in the Cumberland Community Health Network

Total: 0

Western Zone

• 0 in the Annapolis and Kings Community Health Network

• 0 in the Lunenburg & Queens Community Health Network

• 0 in the Yarmouth, Shelburne & Digby Community Health Network

Total: 0

Testing

Nova Scotia Health labs completed 2,770 PCR tests yesterday.

Additionally, between July 2 and July 8, the various pop-up testing sites administered 5,044 antigen tests.

You do not need a health card to get tested.

Pop-up testing (antigen testing) is for asymptomatic people over 16 who have not been to the potential COVID exposure sites (see map below); results usually within 20 minutes. Pop-up testing has been scheduled for the following sites:

Friday

Halifax Convention Centre, noon-7pm

Cape Breton Regional Library, 1-5:30pm

Bedford Legion (1772 Bedford Hwy), noon-7pm

The North Grove (outdoor tent), 6 Primrose St., noon-7pm

You can volunteer to work at the pop-up testing sites here or here. No medical experience is necessary.

You can also get PCR testing at the Nova Scotia Health labs by going here. Appointments can be made for the IWK, or for various locations in each of the health zones (appointments may not be available at each site).

Potential exposure advisories

Public Health only issues potential exposure advisories when they think they may not have been able to contact all close contacts at that locale. The large majority of potential exposure sites never make it onto a public advisory.

No potential COVID exposure advisories were issued yesterday.

There are currently no active advisories for potential COVID exposures on bus routes or flights.

The updated potential COVID exposure advisory map is below; you can zoom in and click on the coronavirus icons to get information about each site.

