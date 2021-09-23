1 death, 41 new cases of COVID-19 announced in Nova Scotia on Thursday, Sept. 23

Jump to sections in this article:

Overview

Vaccination

Demographics

Testing

Potential exposure advisories



A woman in her 80s has died from COVID-19. She lived in Nova Scotia Health’s Central Zone, and is the 95th person in the province to die from the disease. Her vaccination status will be reported next week.

Additionally, the province has announced 41 new cases of COVID-19 today (Thursday, September 23).

Of the new cases:

• 29 are in Nova Scotia Health’s Central Zone — 9 close contacts, 2 travel, 18 under investigation

• 7 are in the Northern Zone — 6 close contacts, 1 under investigation

• 3 are in the Western Zone — 1 travel, 1 close contact, 1 under investigation.

• 2 are in the Eastern Zone — both close contacts

The Dept. of Health repeats its explanation for the Central Zone cases: “There are signs of community spread among those in Central Zone aged 20 to 40 who are unvaccinated and participating in social activities.”

There are now 147 known active cases in the province. Eleven people are in hospital with the disease, one of whom is in ICU. Twenty people are considered newly recovered, which means they are no longer contagious and not necessarily that they aren’t sick.

Vaccination

Yesterday, 2,962 doses of vaccine were administered yesterday — 1,728 second doses and 1,234 first doses. A total of 1,493,815 doses of vaccine have been administered, of which 718,279 were second doses. As of end of day yesterday, 79.8% of the entire population (including young children) have received at least one dose of vaccine, and 73.9% have received two doses.

However, the approximately 8,000 military personnel stationed in Nova Scotia were vaccinated through the military’s vaccination program and are not included in the above percentages; if they are included, then the double-dosed percentage increases to 74.8% of the entire population.

People 12 years old and older can also book a vaccination appointment here.

People in rural areas who need transportation to a vaccination appointment should contact Rural Rides, which will get you there and back home for just $5. You need to book the ride 24 hours ahead of time.

Demographics

Of the 41 latest cases:

• 3 are aged 0-12

• 7 are aged 13-19

• 19 are aged 20-39

• 9 are aged 40-59

• 2 are aged 60-79

• 1 is 80 or older

The 29 Northern Zone cases break down to the following age cohorts:

• 1 is aged 0-12

• 3 are aged 13-19

• 16 are aged 20-39

• 7 are aged 40-59

• 2 are aged 60-79

The active cases across the province are distributed as follows:

Central Zone

• 61 in the Halifax Peninsula/Chebucto Community Health Network

• 26 in the Dartmouth/Southeastern Community Health Network

• 11 in the Bedford/Sackville Community Health Network

• 1 in the Eastern Shore/Musquodoboit Community Health Network

• 2 in the West Hants Community Health Network

• 2 not assigned to a Community Health Network

Total: 103

Eastern Zone

• 8 in the Cape Breton Community Health Network

• 1 in the Inverness, Victoria & Richmond Community Health Network

• 1 in the Antigonish & Guysborough Community Health Network

Total: 10

Northern Zone

• 21 in the Colchester/East Hants Community Health Network

• 2 in the Pictou Community Health Network

• 3 in the Cumberland Community Health Network

Total: 26

Western Zone

• 2 in the Annapolis and Kings Community Health Network

• 4 in the Lunenburg & Queens Community Health Network

• 2 in the Yarmouth, Shelburne & Digby Community Health Network

Total: 8

Testing

Nova Scotia Health labs completed 4,182 PCR tests yesterday. This does not include the antigen tests administered by the pop-up testing sties, or those conducted at home.

You do not need a health card to get tested.

Pop-up testing (antigen testing) is for asymptomatic people over 16 who have not been to the potential COVID exposure sites (see map below); results usually within 20 minutes. Pop-up testing has been scheduled for the following sites:

Friday

Halifax Convention Centre, noon-7pm Saturday

Halifax Convention Centre, noon-7pm

Alderney Gate, 10am-2pm Sunday

Halifax Convention Centre, noon-7pm

You can volunteer to work at the pop-up testing sites here or here. No medical experience is necessary.

You can also get PCR testing at the Nova Scotia Health labs by going here. Appointments can be made for the IWK, or for various locations in each of the health zones (appointments may not be available at each site).

Potential exposure advisories

Nova Scotia Health issued several potential COVID exposure advisories yesterday.

We’ve collected all the active advisories for potential COVID exposures on bus routes and flights here.

The updated potential COVID exposure advisory map is below; you can zoom in and click on the coronavirus icons to get information about each site.

Subscribe to the Halifax Examiner

The Halifax Examiner is an advertising-free, subscriber-supported news site. Your subscription makes this work possible.

We have many other subscription options available, or drop us a donation. Thanks!