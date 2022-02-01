1 COVID death, 95 hospitalizations, 274 new cases reported in Nova Scotia on Feb. 1

Jump to sections in this article:

One more Nova Scotians has died from COVID-19. The deceased is a man in his 80s who lived in Nova Scotia Health’s Central Zone. He is the 147th Nova Scotian to die from the disease, and the 37th since Dec. 3.

Nova Scotia is also reporting 95 people are in hospital who were admitted because of COVID symptoms, 15 of whom are in ICU. Those 95 range in age from 1 to 97 years old, and the average age is 68.

Additionally, there are:

• 115 people admitted to hospital for other reasons but who tested positive for COVID during the admissions screening or who were admitted for COVID but no longer require specialized care

• 135 people in hospital who contracted COVID in the hospital outbreaks

The vaccination status of the 95 is as follows:

• 23 (24.2%) have had 3 doses

• 50 (52.6%) have had 2 doses but not 3

• 0 (0%) have had 1 dose

• 22 (23.2%) are unvaccinated

Note that just 8.8% of the population is unvaccinated.

Additionally, the province announced 274 new cases of COVID-19 today. The new cases are people who received a positive PCR test result from a Nova Scotia Health lab; it does not include people who tested positive using a take-home rapid (antigen) test..

By Nova Scotia Health zone, the new cases break down as:

• 103 Central

• 76 Eastern

• 50 Northern

• 45 Western

Based on PCR testing only, the Department of Health estimates that there are 3,630 active cases in the province; the actual number is undoubtedly much higher.

Hospital outbreaks

There is a new hospital outbreak at Valley Regional Hospital in Kentville. Fewer than five patients have tested positive.

Additionally, there are new cases at 2 ongoing hospital outbreaks:

• Digby General — 2 new for a total of fewer than 10

• Halifax Infirmary — 1 new for a total of fewer than 10

Vaccination

Yesterday, 7,843 doses of vaccine were administered:

• 453 first doses

• 1,595 second doses

• 5,795 third doses

In total, 2,115,274 doses have been administered:

• 875,818 first doses

• 804,050 second doses

• 435,406 third doses

As of end of day yesterday, 91.2% of the entire population have received at least one dose of vaccine:

• 7.4% with 1 dose only

• 38.8% with 2 doses but not 3

• 45.0% with 3 doses

• 8.8% unvaccinated

Appointments for boosters are open to people 18 and over for whom 168 days have passed since their second shot.

Vaccination appointments for people 5 years of age and older can be booked here.

People in rural areas who need transportation to a vaccination appointment should contact Rural Rides, which will get you there and back home for just $5. You need to book the ride 24 hours ahead of time.

Testing

Nova Scotia Health labs completed 2,621 PCR tests yesterday, with a positivity rate of 10.5%.

If you test positive with a rapid (antigen) test, you are assumed to definitely have COVID, and you and your household are to self-isolate as required.

But take-home rapid testing kits are no longer widely available.

Pop-up testing has been scheduled for the following sites:

Tuesday

Halifax Central Library, noon-7pm

Alderney Gate, 4-6pm

New Germany Legion, 11am-3pm

Brooklyn Civic Centre, 11am-3pm Wednesday

Halifax Central Library, noon-7pm

Alderney Gate, 10am-2pm

Windsor Legion, 11am-3pm Thursday

Halifax Central Library, noon-7pm

Enfield Fire Hall, 2pm-6pm

Tatamagouche Legion, 2pm-6pm

Baddeck Legion, 11am-3pm Friday

Chester Basin Fire Deptartment, 11am-3pm

Pictou Legion, 11am-3pm

Arichat OLA Parish Hall, 11am-3pm

You can volunteer to work at the pop-up testing sites here or here. No medical experience is necessary.

