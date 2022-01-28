1 COVID death, 88 hospitalizations, 620 new cases reported in Nova Scotia on Jan. 28; weekly recap

Jump to sections in this article:

Another Nova Scotian has died from COVID-19 — a man in his 60s who lived in Nova Scotia Health’s Western Zone. He is the 143rd Nova Scotian to die from COVID, and the 33rd to die since Dec. 3.

There are now now 88 people in hospital who were admitted because of COVID symptoms, 15 of whom are in ICU. Those 88 range in age from 35 to 100 years old, and the average age is 67..

Additionally, there are:

• 104 people admitted to hospital for other reasons but who tested positive for COVID during the admissions screening or who were admitted for COVID but no longer require specialized care

• 130 people in hospital who contracted COVID in the hospital outbreaks

The 88 people now hospitalized because of COVID have the following vaccination status:

• 18 (20.5%) have had 3 doses

• 52 (59.1%) have had 2 doses but not 3

• 1 (1.1%) has had 1 dose only

• 17 (19.3%) are unvaccinated

Note that only 8,9% of the population is unvaccinated

My very rough calculation of the rate by vaccination status of those hospitalized (based on numbers of the population in each category two weeks ago) is as follows:

• (18) a rate of 6.9 per 100K with 3 doses

• (52) a rate of 9.5 per 100K with 2 doses (but not 3)

• (1) a rate of 1.4 per 100K with 1 dose only

• (17) a rate of 18.2 per 100k unvaccinated

Additionally, the province announced 620 new cases of COVID-19 today. The new cases are people who received a positive PCR test result from a Nova Scotia Health lab; it does not include people who tested positive using a take-home rapid (antigen) test.

By Nova Scotia Health zone, the new cases break down as:

• 319 Central

• 97 Eastern

• 98 Northern

• 106 Western

Based on PCR testing, Public Health estimates that there are 3,670 active cases in the province; the actual number is undoubtedly much higher.

The graph above shows the weekly (Sat-Fri) number of new cases for the duration of the pandemic.

The graph above shows the number of weekly cases (green, left axis) and weekly deaths (red, right axis). If deaths lag three weeks behind cases, we may (nothing is certain) see 10-20 more deaths in the next couple of weeks.

The graph above shows the number of weekly cases (green, left axis) and the number hospitalized on Fridays (orange, right axis) for the duration of the pandemic.

Hospital outbreaks

There are new cases at three ongoing hospital outbreaks

• Victoria General — 2 new, for a total of fewer than 10

• Halifax Infirmary — 1 new for a total of fewer than 5

• Dartmouth General — 1 new for a total of fewer than 10

Long-term care outbreak

There is also an outbreak at a long-term care facility:

• Victoria Manor in Amherst — 21 residents, 7 staff

Vaccination

Yesterday, 14,336 doses of vaccine were administered:

• 353 first doses

• 728 second doses

• 13,255 third doses

It appears 11 and under are starting to get their second doses

In total, 2,094,109 doses have been administered:

• 874,834 first doses

• 801,014 second doses

• 418,261 third doses

By the end of the day yesterday, 91.1% of the entire population have received at least one dose of vaccine:

• 7.6% with 1 dose only

• 40.3% with 2 doses but not 3

• 43.2% with 3 doses

• 8.9% unvaccinated

The graph above shows the vaccination progress as captured on Fridays through the pandemic, except Thursday for this week. The yellow line is people with at least one dose of vaccine The blue line is people with only one dose. The green line is people with two doses but not three. The grey line is people with three doses. The red line is 80% of the population.

Appointments for boosters are now open to people 30 and over for whom 168 days have passed since their second shot.

Vaccination appointments for people 5 years of age and older can be booked here.

People in rural areas who need transportation to a vaccination appointment should contact Rural Rides, which will get you there and back home for just $5. You need to book the ride 24 hours ahead of time.

There are many drop-in Pfizer vaccine clinics scheduled, starting next week, several for kids five years old and older.

Testing

Nova Scotia Health labs completed 3,670 PCR tests yesterday, with a positivity rate of 16.9%.

If you test positive with a rapid (antigen) test, you are assumed to definitely have COVID, and you and your household are to self-isolate as required.

But take-home rapid testing kits are no longer widely available.

Pop-up testing has been scheduled for the following sites:

Saturday

Halifax Central Library, noon-7pm

Alderney Gate, 10am-2pm Sunday

Halifax Central Library, noon-7pm

Louisbourg Volunteer Fire Department, 11am-3pm Monday

Halifax Central Library, noon-7pm

Hubbards Lions Club, 2-6pm Tuesday

Halifax Central Library, noon-7pm

Alderney Gate, 4-6pm

New Germany Legion, 11am-3pm

Brooklyn Civic Centre, 11am-3pm Wednesday

Halifax Central Library, noon-7pm

Alderney Gate, 10am-2pm

Windsor Legion, 11am-3pm

You can volunteer to work at the pop-up testing sites here or here. No medical experience is necessary.

