0 COVID deaths, 350 COVID-related hospitalizations, 187 new cases reported in Nova Scotia on Feb. 24

There were no new COVID deaths reported today.

The province reported a total of 350 people in hospital who either now have COVID or once did have COVID, as follows:

• 46 admitted because of COVID symptoms, 12 of whom are in ICU. Those 46 range in age from 0 to 96 years old, and their median age is 67;

• 134 admitted to hospital for other reasons but who tested positive for COVID during the admissions screening or who were admitted for COVID but no longer require specialized care;

• 170 who contracted COVID in the hospital outbreaks

The 46 people now hospitalized because of COVID have the following vaccination status:

• 13 (28.3%) have had 3 doses

• 22 (47.8%) have had 2 doses but not 3

• 0 have had 1 dose only

• 11 (23.9%) are unvaccinated

Note that less than 8% of the population is unvaccinated.

Additionally, there are 187 new cases reported yesterday. The new cases are people who received a positive PCR test result from a Nova Scotia Health lab; it does not include people who tested positive using a take-home rapid (antigen) test.

By Nova Scotia Health zone, the new cases break down as:

• 65 Central

• 43 Eastern

• 49 Northern

• 30 Western

Based on PCR testing, Public Health estimates that there are 1,903 active cases in the province; the actual number is undoubtedly much higher.

Hospital outbreaks

There is a new hospital outbreak at Inverness Consolidated; fewer than 5 patients have tested positive.

Additionally, there are new cases at 4 existing hospital outbreaks:

• a different ward at Inverness Consolidated — 2 new for a total of fewer than 10

• Sutherland Harris (Pictou) — 2 new for a total of fewer than 10

• one ward at Cape Breton Regional — 1 new for a total of 11

• a different ward at Cape Breton Regional — 1 new for a total of fewer than 10

Vaccination

Yesterday, 1,979 doses of vaccine were administered:

• 102 first doses

• 657 second doses

• 1,220 third doses

In total, 2,208,080 doses have been administered:

• 882,483 first doses

• 828,387 second doses

• 497,210 third doses

At the end of the day yesterday, 92.1% of the entire population have received at least 1 dose of vaccine:

• 5.6% with 1 dose only

• 35.1% with 2 doses but not 3

• 51.4% with 3 doses

• 7.9% unvaccinated

Appointments for boosters are now open to people 18 and over for whom 168 days have passed since their second shot.

Vaccination appointments for people 5 years of age and older can be booked here.

People in rural areas who need transportation to a vaccination appointment should contact Rural Rides, which will get you there and back home for just $5. You need to book the ride 24 hours ahead of time.

Testing

Nova Scotia Health labs completed 1,826 PCR tests yesterday, with a positivity rate of 10.2%.

If you test positive with a rapid (antigen) test, you are assumed to definitely have COVID, and you and your household are to self-isolate as required.

Pop-up testing has been scheduled for the following sites:

Thursday

Halifax Central Library, noon-7pm

Annapolis Royal Legion, 11am-3pm

Enfield Fire Hall, 11am-3pm

New Waterford Legion, 11am-3pm Friday

Halifax Central Library, 11am-6pm

Chester Basin Fire Dept, 11am-3pm

Metegan Fire Hall, 11am-3pm

Bras D’or Yacht Club (Baddeck), 11am-3pm

You can volunteer to work at the pop-up testing sites here or here. No medical experience is necessary.

