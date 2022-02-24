0 COVID deaths, 350 COVID-related hospitalizations, 187 new cases reported in Nova Scotia on Feb. 24

Jump to sections in this article:
There were no new COVID deaths reported today.
The province reported a total of 350 people in hospital who either now have COVID or once did have COVID, as follows:
• 46 admitted because of COVID symptoms, 12 of whom are in ICU. Those 46 range in age from 0 to 96 years old, and their median age is 67;
• 134 admitted to hospital for other reasons but who tested positive for COVID during the admissions screening or who were admitted for COVID but no longer require specialized care;
• 170 who contracted COVID in the hospital outbreaks
The 46 people now hospitalized because of COVID have the following vaccination status:
• 13 (28.3%) have had 3 doses
• 22 (47.8%) have had 2 doses but not 3
• 0 have had 1 dose only
• 11 (23.9%) are unvaccinated
Note that less than 8% of the population is unvaccinated.
Additionally, there are 187 new cases reported yesterday. The new cases are people who received a positive PCR test result from a Nova Scotia Health lab; it does not include people who tested positive using a take-home rapid (antigen) test.
By Nova Scotia Health zone, the new cases break down as:
• 65 Central
• 43 Eastern
• 49 Northern
• 30 Western
Based on PCR testing, Public Health estimates that there are 1,903 active cases in the province; the actual number is undoubtedly much higher.
Hospital outbreaks
There is a new hospital outbreak at Inverness Consolidated; fewer than 5 patients have tested positive.
Additionally, there are new cases at 4 existing hospital outbreaks:
• a different ward at Inverness Consolidated — 2 new for a total of fewer than 10
• Sutherland Harris (Pictou) — 2 new for a total of fewer than 10
• one ward at Cape Breton Regional — 1 new for a total of 11
• a different ward at Cape Breton Regional — 1 new for a total of fewer than 10
Vaccination
Yesterday, 1,979 doses of vaccine were administered:
• 102 first doses
• 657 second doses
• 1,220 third doses
In total, 2,208,080 doses have been administered:
• 882,483 first doses
• 828,387 second doses
• 497,210 third doses
At the end of the day yesterday, 92.1% of the entire population have received at least 1 dose of vaccine:
• 5.6% with 1 dose only
• 35.1% with 2 doses but not 3
• 51.4% with 3 doses
• 7.9% unvaccinated
Appointments for boosters are now open to people 18 and over for whom 168 days have passed since their second shot.
Vaccination appointments for people 5 years of age and older can be booked here.
People in rural areas who need transportation to a vaccination appointment should contact Rural Rides, which will get you there and back home for just $5. You need to book the ride 24 hours ahead of time.
Testing
Nova Scotia Health labs completed 1,826 PCR tests yesterday, with a positivity rate of 10.2%.
If you test positive with a rapid (antigen) test, you are assumed to definitely have COVID, and you and your household are to self-isolate as required.
Pop-up testing has been scheduled for the following sites:
Thursday
Halifax Central Library, noon-7pm
Annapolis Royal Legion, 11am-3pm
Enfield Fire Hall, 11am-3pm
New Waterford Legion, 11am-3pm
Friday
Halifax Central Library, 11am-6pm
Chester Basin Fire Dept, 11am-3pm
Metegan Fire Hall, 11am-3pm
Bras D’or Yacht Club (Baddeck), 11am-3pm
You can volunteer to work at the pop-up testing sites here or here. No medical experience is necessary.
