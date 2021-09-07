Halifax Examiner

An independent, adversarial news site in Halifax, NS

You are here: Home / Environment / Wastewater from Northern Pulp’s hibernating paper mill is being discharged into the Bay of Fundy

Wastewater from Northern Pulp’s hibernating paper mill is being discharged into the Bay of Fundy

By

Wastewater from Northern Pulp’s mill is being discharged into the Bay of Fundy. Since July 2020 Northern Pulp has been shipping run-off and “landfill leachate” from its hibernating pulp mill site on Abercrombie Point in Pictou County to Colchester County’s municipal sewage treatment facility in Lower Truro, which discharges into the Bay of Fundy. Invoices…

This content is for subscribers only.
Log In Subscribe

Commenting policy

All comments on the Halifax Examiner are subject to our commenting policy. You can view our commenting policy here.