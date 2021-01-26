An external audit of fuel costs incurred by Nova Scotia Power over a two-year period from 2018-2019 has given the utility a passing grade. Fuel costs make up about 45% of the company’s expenses and their volatility used to result in hikes to power bills — until a separate account was established for Nova Scotia…
You are here: Home / Environment / Two and a half years later, Nova Scotia Power still hasn’t revealed the “root cause” of the Tufts Cove oil spill
About Jennifer Henderson
Jennifer Henderson is a freelance journalist and retired CBC News reporter. email: [email protected]