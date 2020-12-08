Small dam, big controversy

The Mi’kmaq call the Avon River “Tooetunook,” which means “flowing square into the sea,” or more specifically, into the Minas Basin in the upper Bay of Fundy. Since 1970, when the Windsor causeway was constructed across the Avon, the river hasn’t exactly been able to “flow square” at all. That’s because the aboiteau — the…
About Joan Baxter
Joan Baxter is an award-winning Nova Scotian journalist and author. Website: www.joanbaxter.ca; Twitter; Email: [email protected]