Sacrificing wild Atlantic salmon for gold

A project that is undoing environmental damage from acid rain finds itself under threat from a gold mine proposed for Beaver Dam.

By

We’re standing on the snow-covered banks of the Killag River beside the lime doser, a white silo that has been calibrated with intricate controls to apply just the right amount of lime into the river every day. Edmund Halfyard, a biologist working with the Nova Scotia Salmon Association, tells me that the “right amount” —…

