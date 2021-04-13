If the Halifax Examiner inbox is anything to go by, there is no shortage of critics of Pieridae Energy and its plans to pipe natural gas into Nova Scotia, build a $10-billion liquefied natural gas plant in Goldboro on the province’s Eastern Shore, and then ship the LNG to Germany, a project the Halifax Examiner…
You are here: Home / Environment / Pieridae’s pipe dream
About Joan Baxter
Joan Baxter is an award-winning Nova Scotian journalist and author. Website: www.joanbaxter.ca; Twitter; Email: [email protected]