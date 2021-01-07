Paper Excellence in France: different country, same game plan

“A Canadian-owned paper pulp company went on trial on Wednesday for flouting emissions rules at its mill in southern France, the country’s biggest,” reports Agence France Presse (AFP).

AFP says that the company has been charged with “emitting polluting substances,” including heavy metals and nitrogen oxide gas, from the mill that is south of Avignon, in Tarascon on the Rhone River.

The same pulp company, AFP notes, “entered bankruptcy proceedings in October and secured a government loan of seven million euros (CN$8.7 million) after its owners declined to help.”

If either of these things — the pollution from a pulp mill or the government handout to a pulp company pleading poor — sounds a little familiar, or are reminiscent of, say, something you’ve read about Paper Excellence, the company that owns the now hibernating Northern Pulp mill in Pictou County, Nova Scotia, it’s not surprising.

It is basically the same game plan — pollute, declare bankruptcy / seek creditor protection, and seek public bailout money.

It’s also the same corporation.

The pulp company in France that has “entered bankruptcy proceedings,” and sought millions of tax dollars (in this case Euros) is Fibre Excellence, which is owned by Paper Excellence.

Just in case anyone has forgotten, Paper Excellence also owns the Northern Pulp mill, which — under five different corporate owners — polluted air, water, and politics in Nova Scotia for 53 years, benefitting from hundreds of millions of tax dollars in loans and grants and other perks over the decades.

What’s excellent about Paper Excellence?

Northern Pulp — a Paper Excellence company — owned the mill when in 2014 its pipeline ruptured and spewed 47 million litres of untreated pulp effluent over sacred Mi’kmaw burial grounds, and it was fined $225,000 by the provincial court of Nova Scotia.

Northern Pulp — a Paper Excellence company — also owned the mill when it was spewing out toxic emissions that exceeded its allowances, suffocating the town of Pictou, and spreading its stench for many dozens of kilometres in all directions, and doing so because it was achieving record pulp production even though its pollution control equipment had not been functioning for years.

Paper Excellence acquired the Northern Pulp mill in 2011 during a shopping spree in Canada that saw it acquire five pulp mills in three provinces — Nova Scotia, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia.

That was four years after the Indonesian pulp and paper giant Asia Pulp & Paper (APP), part of the Sinar Mas corporate empire of the billionaire Widjaja family, set up the holding company, Paper Excellence B.V. in the tax haven of The Netherlands (which the Tax Justice Network has identified as a top corporate tax haven). Paper Excellence B.V. then established a complex web of offshoots — including Paper Excellence Canada — to acquire pulp mills in Canada, France and Germany.

In 2019, Paper Excellence Canada finalized the acquisition of three more mills from Catalyst Paper in BC, at Crofton, Port Alberni, and Powell River, just a few years after Paper Excellence had finished shifting more than $150 million in debt from its western Canadian mills to Northern Pulp.

All in the Widjaja family

AFP also reports that “Fibre Excellence is owned by Paper Excellence which is headquartered in British Columbia,” and that “Paper Excellence in turn is owned by Jackson Widjaja, whose family runs Asia Pulp and Paper, an Indonesia-based global industry giant.”

That hardly begins to tell the complex story of who owns what in the Widjaja family’s corporate behemoth. And to call Paper Excellence Canada a Canadian company just because it is headquartered in Vancouver is more than a little misleading.

In July 2020, the Halifax Examiner delved deeply into the headache-inducing complexities of the Paper Excellence and APP corporate maze, in this article that revealed the lengths to which the Widjaja family have gone to try to obscure the parentage of Paper Excellence and distance it from APP, with its dismal environmental reputation and human rights record in Southeast Asia, and its dubious distinction of being responsible for “the biggest missed bond obligation” on record, when it defaulted on nearly US $14 billion in 2001.

The Halifax Examiner article noted that despite all the obfuscation about who owns what, on closer inspection all these companies turn out to be part of the Widjaja family’s corporate colossus:

A useful tool for navigating corporate labyrinths is Statistics Canada’s Inter-corporate Ownership (ICO), which calls itself “a reliable index of who owns and/or controls whom in Canada,” and “the most authoritative and comprehensive source of information available on corporate ownership; a unique directory of ‘who owns what’ in Canada.” The 2019 Inter-corporate Ownership index for the Sinar Mas Group shows that it contains 47 corporations in Canada, in a complex pyramid of subsidiaries and affiliates nested inside each other, some nine levels deep. It resides in and is controlled from Indonesia. The ICO index shows that Sinar Mas owns 100% of the voting rights of Singapore-based Asia Pulp & Paper. And APP, in turn, owns 100% of the voting rights of Netherlands-based Paper Excellence B.V., which owns 100% of the voting rights in Paper Excellence Canada Holdings. This means that Paper Excellence Canada Holdings is a subsidiary of Paper Excellence B.V., which is a subsidiary of APP, which is a subsidiary of Sinar Mas, which is controlled by the Widjaja family.

“They did not even bother to alter the script”

Given the clear relationship between Sinar Mas, APP, and Paper Excellence, it’s not surprising that the Paper Excellence game plan in France so resembles the one in Canada.

Just like Fibre Excellence, which has entered bankruptcy proceedings in France, Northern Pulp and its affiliates have also sought creditor protection here in Canada, although they chose to do so thousands of kilometres from their Nova Scotian operations home, making their case instead with the Supreme Court of British Columbia.

The Halifax Examiner has written extensively about Northern Pulp in the past few years, including since the mill’s closure in January 2019, with its coverage of Northern Pulp’s BC court case in “Corporate Shell Game” part 1 and part 2. It has also covered Northern Pulp’s (unsuccessful) bid to get $50 million in financing from the Nova Scotia government and its (successful) bid to get the province to agree to a freeze on all payments on Northern Pulp’s outstanding $85 million in loans (here), and written about how Northern Pulp is misleading the court monitor with inaccurate affidavits (here).

And now comes news that Northern Pulp’s sister or cousin company in France, Fibre Excellence, has “secured a government loan” there of seven million Euros — about $11 million Canadian — since it went into receivership in October 2020.

When that happened, EUWID Pulp and Paper reported that Fibre Excellence was “insolvent,” the same term used by Northern Pulp and its affiliates when its creditor protection case was filed with the BC Supreme Court in June 2020.

According to the October EUWID Pulp and Paper:

French pulp producer Fibre Excellence Tarascon is facing some problems. The company has been struggling with financial difficulties for some time. In addition, mill employees went on an extended strike only recently.

EUWID Pulp and Paper also stated that Fibre Excellence had been trying to bring in new working conditions, including salary cuts. It reported that the general director of Fibre Excellence Tarascon said “the cost structure of the mill was unfavourable and the mill was not really competitive,” and the “shareholder — Paper Excellence — is unwilling to support the mill financially any longer.”

Sounds awfully familiar.

Or, as Ken Summers quipped in a comment under the article on the Clean Up the Pictou County Pulp Mill Facebook page, “Lordy. They did not even bother to alter the script!!”

