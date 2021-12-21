Halifax Examiner

An independent, adversarial news site in Halifax, NS

You are here: Home / Environment / Nova Scotia Power keeps consumers in the dark about costs of delayed Muskrat Falls power

Nova Scotia Power keeps consumers in the dark about costs of delayed Muskrat Falls power

By

Four years after renewable electricity from Muskrat Falls in Labrador was supposed to supply 10% of Nova Scotia’s needs, Nova Scotia Power continues to keep the public in the dark about how much it is costing the company to buy replacement energy.  It’s an important question because whatever Nova Scotia Power (NSP) has paid will…

This content is for subscribers only.
Log In Subscribe

Commenting policy

All comments on the Halifax Examiner are subject to our commenting policy. You can view our commenting policy here.