Four years after renewable electricity from Muskrat Falls in Labrador was supposed to supply 10% of Nova Scotia’s needs, Nova Scotia Power continues to keep the public in the dark about how much it is costing the company to buy replacement energy. It’s an important question because whatever Nova Scotia Power (NSP) has paid will…
You are here: Home / Environment / Nova Scotia Power keeps consumers in the dark about costs of delayed Muskrat Falls power
About Jennifer Henderson
Jennifer Henderson is a freelance journalist and retired CBC News reporter. email: [email protected]