Halifax Examiner

An independent, adversarial news site in Halifax, NS

You are here: Home / Environment / Nova Scotia Nature Trust adds protected property to Blue Mountain-Birch Cove Lakes

Nova Scotia Nature Trust adds protected property to Blue Mountain-Birch Cove Lakes

By

The Nova Scotia Nature Trust is adding another green, mossy piece of the puzzle to Blue Mountain-Birch Cove Lakes. Keith and Anne Fraser donated a property in Timberlea, bordered on two sides by the Blue Mountain-Birch Cove Lakes Wilderness Area, to the Nature Trust to protect the area from development. Here’s the location of the…

This content is for subscribers only.
Log In Subscribe

Commenting policy

All comments on the Halifax Examiner are subject to our commenting policy. You can view our commenting policy here.