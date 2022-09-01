Halifax Examiner

An independent, adversarial news site in Halifax, NS

You are here: Home / Commentary / Nova Scotia is St Barbara’s ‘black cat’

Nova Scotia is St Barbara’s ‘black cat’

After it reported $144 million in losses, the Australian mining company's share price dropped 70%. Its board chair is blaming First Nations and Canadian regulators.

By

Things are looking less than golden for Australia’s St Barbara Ltd, but rather than accept responsibility, board chair Tim Netscher is pointing the finger at First Nations, Canadian regulators, and COVID-19 for the company’s woes. Those woes are not small ones. On Wednesday, St Barbara reported an annual net loss of over $144 million, largely…

This content is for subscribers only.
Log In Subscribe

Commenting policy

All comments on the Halifax Examiner are subject to our commenting policy. You can view our commenting policy here.