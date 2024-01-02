Every year, two corporations withdraw hundreds of millions of litres of groundwater from wells in Colchester County. They bottle the water — which the companies market as “pristine” and “some of the purest water in Canada — and sell it far and wide, even internationally, as “spring water.” The two corporations are Empire Company that […]
Nova Scotia is practically giving away ‘some of the purest water in Canada’
Part 1: Each year, Sobeys and Aquaterra pump hundreds of millions of lites of water from wells in Colchester County and bottle and sell it in grocery stores for potentially hundreds of millions of dollars in sales. For that water, the province charges the two companies a total of $769.