Nova Scotia has laid charges for 32 environmental infractions against Atlantic Gold

This week, singer-songwriter Jennah Barry zooms in from the south shore of Nova Scotia to share the experience of her much-anticipated sophomore album Holiday coming out two weeks into the pandemic shutdown. In an honest, funny discussion, she also talks about flailing in the wake of her successful debut, and what family and self-care have brought to her life as a person and artist.

The Tideline is advertising-free and subscriber-supported. It’s also a very good deal at just $5 a month. Click here to support The Tideline.