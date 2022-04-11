Northern Pulp is in a polluting league of its own

Episode 74 of The Tideline, with Tara Thorne, is published.

The Halifax-shot, Yarmouth(ish)-set feature Night Blooms stars Jessica Clement as Carly, a high schooler who becomes embroiled with her best friend’s (Alexandra MacDonald) father (Nick Stahl). Clement and writer-director (and fresh Canadian Screen Award winner) Stephanie Joline are Tara’s guests this week, digging into the grey areas around relationships, the film’s conception and production, and its theatrical bow Friday at Park Lane.

