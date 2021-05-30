Alberta-based Pieridae Energy is looking for $925 million in government funding for its proposed liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in Goldboro on Nova Scotia’s Eastern shore, and the federal government continues to meet with the company and — as far as we are allowed to know — also entertain the ask. This, despite the fact that as…
Is the Canadian government about to spend nearly a billion dollars on a dubious, greenhouse-gas-target-busting natural gas scheme?
About Joan Baxter
Joan Baxter is an award-winning Nova Scotian journalist and author. Website: www.joanbaxter.ca; Twitter; Email: [email protected]