Halifax Examiner

An independent, adversarial news site in Halifax, NS

You are here: Home / Environment / Is the Canadian government about to spend nearly a billion dollars on a dubious, greenhouse-gas-target-busting natural gas scheme?

Is the Canadian government about to spend nearly a billion dollars on a dubious, greenhouse-gas-target-busting natural gas scheme?

Federal and provincial officials had secret talks with Pieridae Energy about spending using $925 million in public money to finance the company's proposed Goldboro LNG project. The Examiner used public record laws to find out what happened, but the documents we obtained are highly redacted.

By

Alberta-based Pieridae Energy is looking for $925 million in government funding for its proposed liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in Goldboro on Nova Scotia’s Eastern shore, and the federal government continues to meet with the company and — as far as we are allowed to know — also entertain the ask. This, despite the fact that as…

This content is for subscribers only.
Log In Subscribe

Commenting policy

All comments on the Halifax Examiner are subject to our commenting policy. You can view our commenting policy here.