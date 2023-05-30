Around 6:40pm Tuesday, an emergency alert was issued advising of a mandatory evacuation order for several streets in Bedford due to “a wildfire and potential ammonia leak.”

This latest evacuation order came on the heels of social media reports about a fire behind Farmers Dairy Lane. In a video posted on Facebook shortly after 5pm, a helicopter is captured conducting water drops near Bluewater Road.

Emergency alert advising of a mandatory evacuation of several Bedford streets on Tuesday evening due to a wildfire and a possible ammonia leak. Credit: Yvette d'Entremont

Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency Deputy Chief Dave Meldrum was asked about the Farmers Dairy Lane fire during a 5pm briefing with reporters outside the St. Margaret’s Centre in Upper Tantallon.

Although he was aware of it, Meldrum didn’t have further details at the time. During the briefing, he did describe Tuesday as having been “a good day.”

“The fire didn’t get bigger. However, the fire is not out,” he said. “The fire can waken up. As we discussed this morning, the fire can gain more energy, and we’re concerned with that.”

Dave Steeves, technician of forest resources with the Department of Natural Resources, said relative humidity levels were expected to climb moving into the evening hours.

“We are hopeful that this will reduce the fire activity, as long as the winds don’t get too far out of control,” he told reporters.

This is a developing story.