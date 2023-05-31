Articles

11. Fire news, and why reporters should be allowed into fire zones (May 31, 2023, Morning File, by Tim Bousquet)

10. Several Bedford streets evacuated due to new wildfire, potential ammonia leak (May 30, 2023, by Yvette d’Entremont)

9. Halifax considers shrinking evacuation area, reports 151 homes lost in Tantallon fire (May 30, 2023, by Zane Woodford)

8. Travel, activity banned in Nova Scotia forests as three wildfires continue to burn (May 30, 2023, by Suzanne Rent)

7. Meet the volunteers working to rescue pets from homes evacuated due to the Tantallon fire (May 30, 2023, by Zane Woodford)

6. Tantallon wildfire: blaze still ‘out of control,’ concerns about reburn, update on loss of homes (May 30, 2023, Morning File, by Philip Moscovitch and Tim Bousquet)

5. Halifax Fire had warned that 3 subdivisions evacuated in Tantallon fire were built with ‘inadequate water sources to fight fires’ (May 29, 2023, by Tim Bousquet)

4. Halifax says ‘approximately 200 homes or structures’ damaged in Tantallon fire (May 29, 2023, by Zane Woodford)

3. Founder of wildlife rehab says it will take months for animals to recover from Nova Scotia fires (May 29, 2023, by Suzanne Rent)



2. People evacuated due to Tantallon fire, now counted at 16,000, to receive $500 per household (May 29, 2023, by Suzanne Rent and Zane Woodford)



1. What we know about the Tantallon Fire, and how to better prepare for and respond to fires (May 29, 2023, Morning File, by Tim Bousquet and Suzanne Rent)

