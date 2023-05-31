Articles

11. Fire news, and why reporters should be allowed into fire zones (May 31, 2023, Morning File, by Tim Bousquet)

10. Several Bedford streets evacuated due to new wildfire, potential ammonia leak (May 30, 2023, by Yvette d’Entremont)

9. Halifax considers shrinking evacuation area, reports 151 homes lost in Tantallon fire (May 30, 2023, by Zane Woodford)

8. Travel, activity banned in Nova Scotia forests as three wildfires continue to burn (May 30, 2023, by Suzanne Rent)

7. Meet the volunteers working to rescue pets from homes evacuated due to the Tantallon fire (May 30, 2023, by Zane Woodford)

6. Tantallon wildfire: blaze still ‘out of control,’ concerns about reburn, update on loss of homes (May 30, 2023, Morning File, by Philip Moscovitch and Tim Bousquet)

5. Halifax Fire had warned that 3 subdivisions evacuated in Tantallon fire were built with ‘inadequate water sources to fight fires’ (May 29, 2023, by Tim Bousquet)

4. Halifax says ‘approximately 200 homes or structures’ damaged in Tantallon fire (May 29, 2023, by Zane Woodford)

3. Founder of wildlife rehab says it will take months for animals to recover from Nova Scotia fires (May 29, 2023, by Suzanne Rent)

2. People evacuated due to Tantallon fire, now counted at 16,000, to receive $500 per household (May 29, 2023, by Suzanne Rent and Zane Woodford)

1. What we know about the Tantallon Fire, and how to better prepare for and respond to fires (May 29, 2023, Morning File, by Tim Bousquet and Suzanne Rent)

Resources

Please contact Iris with links you find useful

Provincial

Municipal

  • Halifax.ca : Updates on comfort centres, evacuation information, evacuee registration form, response efforts, and more
  • Shelburne County East Emergency Management (Facebook)

Maps

Evacuation Checklist

Animals

Social Media

Twitter:

  • Halifax Fire News @HRMFireNews

Tim Bousquet

Tim Bousquet is the editor and publisher of the Halifax Examiner. Twitter @Tim_Bousquet Mastodon

A smiling white woman with long straight dark blonde hair and bangs, with half her face in dramatic shadow

Yvette d'Entremont

Yvette d’Entremont is a bilingual (English/French) journalist and editor, covering the COVID-19 pandemic and health issues. Twitter @ydentremont

A smiling man with a dark short beard, dark framed glasses, wearing a green shirt

Philip Moscovitch

Philip Moscovitch is a freelance writer, audio producer, fiction writer, and editor of Write Magazine.

A white woman with chin length auburn hair and blue eyes, wearing a bright blue sweater

Suzanne Rent

Suzanne Rent is a writer, editor, and researcher. You can follow her on Twitter @Suzanne_Rent and on Mastodon

A young white man with a dark beard, looking seriously at the viewer in a black and white photo

Zane Woodford

Zane Woodford is the Halifax Examiner’s municipal reporter. He covers Halifax City Hall and contributes to our ongoing PRICED OUT housing series. Twitter @zwoodford

Iris

Mastodon