Despite receiving Muskrat Falls power, Nova Scotia is still burning biomass for electricity

The Ecology Action Centre is urging the provincial government to rescind or revoke a directive to Nova Scotia Power to maximize the burning of biomass to generate electricity. That instruction was first given by the McNeil government in May 2020 after ongoing delays in receiving renewable energy from Labrador. “In January and again in March,…
About Jennifer Henderson
Jennifer Henderson is a freelance journalist and retired CBC News reporter. email: [email protected]