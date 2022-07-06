Several questions loom around Nova Scotia Power’s proposal to hike residential bills by an average of 3.2% a year (roughly an extra $60 a year) between 2022-2024. The questions have been put forward to the Utility and Review Board (UARB) by experts hired by representatives for many groups that include consumers, large companies, the provincial…
You are here: Home / Environment / Depending on how the Utility and Review Board rules, power rates could increase significantly more than 3.2% annually
About Jennifer Henderson
Jennifer Henderson is a freelance journalist and retired CBC News reporter. email: [email protected]