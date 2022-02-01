Halifax Examiner

Delivery of power from Muskrat Falls to Nova Scotia delayed yet again

A report filed January 14 with the Public Utilities Board in Newfoundland reveals ongoing delays associated with the transmission portion of the Muskrat Falls hydroelectric project, pushing back by another two months the transmission of the bulk of hydro power to Nova Scotia. Nova Scotia Power is relying on the hydro project to generate up…

