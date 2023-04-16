If there were any lingering doubts that the Northern Pulp mill was in a polluting league of its own in Pictou County, a new peer-reviewed study should lay those to rest for once and for all. The study looked at a several different sets of publicly available data on the concentrations of fine particulate matter […]
Avatar photo

Joan Baxter

Joan Baxter is an award-winning Nova Scotian journalist and author of seven books, including "The Mill: Fifty Years of Pulp and Protest." Website: www.joanbaxter.ca;...