If there were any lingering doubts that the Northern Pulp mill was in a polluting league of its own in Pictou County, a new peer-reviewed study should lay those to rest for once and for all. The study looked at a several different sets of publicly available data on the concentrations of fine particulate matter […]
Dalhousie study finds Northern Pulp Mill was by far the biggest polluter near Pictou
At times, the pulp mill emitted 10 to 80 times more fine particulate matter than nearby Michelin Tire plant and Nova Scotia Power’s coal-fired station.