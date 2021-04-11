Concrete capture

[This is the first in a three-part series] In 2017, Environment Minister (now Premier) Iain Rankin approved Lafarge Canada’s proposal for a 1-year pilot project to burn scrap tires in its 55-year-old cement plant in Brookfield near Shortts Lake, about 13 kilometres south of Truro. The company is part of Switzerland-based LafargeHolcim — a global…
