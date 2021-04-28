Concrete Capture

[Here are Part 1 and Part 2 of this three-part series] Cover photo: Cement kiln dust (CKD) storage at Lafarge Brookfield. According to CABOT member Lydia Sorflaten, from 1965 to 1994, the CKD was landfilled behind the plant without any containment measures in place. A barrier several metres high was later constructed around the perimeter…
