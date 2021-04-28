Halifax Examiner

An independent, adversarial news site in Halifax, NS

You are here: Home / Environment / Concrete Capture

Concrete Capture

Part 3: Even before scrap tires, Lafarge’s cement kiln dust was found to be too contaminated to put in a Nova Scotia landfill. A recent analysis of the material shows it contains NDMA, a ‘potent’ human carcinogen. So why is it still being mixed with sewage sludge and spread on the province’s farm land?

By

[Here are Part 1 and Part 2 of this three-part series] Cover photo: Cement kiln dust (CKD) storage at Lafarge Brookfield. According to CABOT member Lydia Sorflaten, from 1965 to 1994, the CKD was landfilled behind the plant without any containment measures in place. A barrier several metres high was later constructed around the perimeter…

This content is for subscribers only.
Log In Subscribe

Commenting policy

All comments on the Halifax Examiner are subject to our commenting policy. You can view our commenting policy here.