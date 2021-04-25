“If the wind is right, emissions from Lafarge’s main stack blow across this inlet and in the winter we’ll see the dust settling here on the ice and in between the reeds along the shoreline,” says Lydia Sorflaten, pointing to a small pond-like inlet on Shortts Lake, adjacent to the Lafarge cement plant in Brookfield. …
You are here: Home / Environment / Concrete capture
About Linda Pannozzo
Linda Pannozzo is an award-winning author and freelance journalist based in Nova Scotia. email: [email protected]; Website: lindapannozzo.ca