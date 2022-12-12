It’s a bright, chilly Sunday morning on Dalhousie Mountain in Pictou County. Peter MacLean raises his voice to be heard over the roar of his enclosed all-terrain vehicle as it zips through the woods of his camp. Although it’s been more than two months since post-tropical storm Fiona hit Nova Scotia, MacLean is still dealing […]
Nova Scotia’s maple syrup industry was ‘devastated’ by Fiona
Province-wide, operators have lost about 30% of their tapped trees, with the hardest hit operators losing up to an estimated 90% of their tapped trees.