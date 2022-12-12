It’s a bright, chilly Sunday morning on Dalhousie Mountain in Pictou County. Peter MacLean raises his voice to be heard over the roar of his enclosed all-terrain vehicle as it zips through the woods of his camp.  Although it’s been more than two months since post-tropical storm Fiona hit Nova Scotia, MacLean is still dealing […]
To access this post, you must purchase a membership plan or  log into an existing membership.

Yvette d'Entremont

Yvette d’Entremont is a bilingual (English/French) journalist and editor, covering the COVID-19 pandemic and health issues. Twitter @ydentremont