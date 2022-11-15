Since February 2022, green hydrogen companies have taken out mineral exploration licences covering well over 100,000 hectares in Nova Scotia, including around the controversial Alton Gas project that was cancelled in 2021.
To access this post, you must purchase a membership plan or  log into an existing membership.

Joan Baxter

Joan Baxter is an award-winning Nova Scotian journalist and author of seven books, including "The Mill: Fifty Years of Pulp and Protest." Website: www.joanbaxter.ca;...