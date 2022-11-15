Since February 2022, green hydrogen companies have taken out mineral exploration licences covering well over 100,000 hectares in Nova Scotia, including around the controversial Alton Gas project that was cancelled in 2021.
‘Green’ hydrogen industry takes aim at Nova Scotia’s underground salt deposits
Hydrogen entrepreneurs have taken out exploration claims to hundreds of thousands of acres in the province, in the hope of finding salt caverns to store green hydrogen that hasn’t been produced yet and won’t be for years to come